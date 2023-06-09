Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:44:28 09/06/2023 BST
11821.00 GBX   +0.60%
09:35aSamsung Biologics Signs Over $411 Million Manufacturing Contract with Pfizer
MT
09:12aAstraZeneca hails deal with Quell; positive danicopan data
AN
09:03aAstraZeneca signs $2 billion agreement with Quell to develop cell therapies
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca hails deal with Quell; positive danicopan data

06/09/2023 | 09:12am BST
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Friday reported positive phase 3 trial data for its oral drug danicopan and struck an agreement with London-based biopharma company Quell Therapeutics Ltd.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said it has agreed with Quell Therapeutics to develop T-regulatory cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. The collaboration is focused on type 1 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease. Under the deal, Astra will pay USD85 million to Quell upfront, with Quell being eligible for over USD2 billion in payment for further development and commercialisation milestones "if successful".

Quell's Treg cell engineering modules will be used to develop autologous multi-modular Treg cell therapy candidates for major autoimmune disease indications, AstraZeneca said. Autologous means cells or tissues obtained from the same individual, while disease indications are a sign, symptom or medical condition that can lead to the recommendation of a treatment or test.

Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of Astra's BioPharmaceuticals research & development unit, said the agreement "is aligned with our strategy to target underlying disease drivers to stop or slow disease progression and ultimately accelerate the delivery of transformative care to patients with chronic autoimmune conditions".

Syncona Ltd, a London-based investor in healthcare companies with a near 34% stake in Quell, worth about USD107.0 million, noted the announcement.

Meanwhile, Astra hailed positive results from a phase III trial regarding its oral drug danicopan when used as an add-on to ultomiris or soliris. Ultomiris is an antibody complement inhibitor drug to treat autoimmune disease neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, while soliris is an antibody used to treat paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria.

The focus of the trial was on patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria who experience clinically significant extravascular haemolysis. Haemolysis is the destruction of red blood cells.

The company said near 60% of patients treated with danicopan experienced an improvement in haemoglobin levels at week 12, compared to no patient on a placebo.

AstraZeneca shares were 0.7% higher at 11,828.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.63% 11819.42 Delayed Quote.4.74%
SYNCONA LIMITED 0.28% 152.4286 Delayed Quote.-16.02%
