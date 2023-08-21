(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Monday announced that new data from its studies show positive effects of Forxiga on people with heart failure.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said that new cardiopulmonary data from a sub-analysis of the 'Deliver' trial demonstrated the effects of Forxiga in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

AstraZeneca said that patients with deteriorating kidney function appeared to benefit with continued treatment of Forxiga.

The company will present data at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Amsterdam between Friday and next week Monday.

Ruud Dobber, president at AstraZeneca's BioPharmaceuticals Business unit, said the data "reinforce how cardiorenal and cardiopulmonary diseases are complex and interconnected; diseases of one organ system negatively impacting another. It's by understanding their interconnections that we'll be able to detect, diagnose and treat people earlier and more effectively for better outcomes."

On Friday last week, AstraZeneca said China's National Medical Products Administration approved Forxiga for adult patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure. It was previously approved in China for heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction.

Besides treating heart failure, Forxiga is approved in the EU also for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

