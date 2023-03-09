Advanced search
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:52:56 2023-03-09 am EST
10893.00 GBX   +0.66%
05:36aAstraZeneca hails trial results of cancer drugs Imfinzi and Tagrisso
AN
05:19aAstraZeneca Says Lung Cancer Combination Therapy 'Significantly' Improved Event-Free Survival in Phase 3 Trial
MT
03:48aChronic Kidney Disease : Africa's silent killer (By Viraj Rajadhyaksha)
AQ
AstraZeneca hails trial results of cancer drugs Imfinzi and Tagrisso

03/09/2023 | 05:36am EST
(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Thursday hailed phase 3 trial results on its lung cancer drugs Imfinzi and Tagrisso.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said Imfinzi, in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery, showed significant improvement in event-free survival for patients with early-stage resectable non-small cell lung cancer.

AstraZeneca said the trial will continue to assess disease-free survival and overall survival.

Meanwhile, Tagrisso demonstrated a "strong" overall survival benefit for patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer after complete tumour resection with curative intent.

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of AstraZeneca's Oncology research & development unit, said: "The ADAURA trial brought the first targeted medicine to patients with early-stage EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Today, these exciting overall survival results validate adjuvant Tagrisso as the standard of care in this setting and reinforce the importance of early diagnosis and testing for EGFR mutation in lung cancer."

AstraZeneca shares rose 0.6% to 10,890.00 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on ASTRAZENECA PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45 926 M - -
Net income 2023 7 207 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 532 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,6x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 199 B 199 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,77x
EV / Sales 2024 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 83 500
Free-Float 96,4%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 128,21 $
Average target price 155,31 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aradhana Sarin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas NICOLAS Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-3.53%198 700
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.77%398 352
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.02%318 032
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-14.57%281 879
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.41%274 879
ABBVIE INC.-7.43%264 702