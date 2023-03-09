AstraZeneca hails trial results of cancer drugs Imfinzi and Tagrisso

(Alliance News) - AstraZeneca PLC on Thursday hailed phase 3 trial results on its lung cancer drugs Imfinzi and Tagrisso.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said Imfinzi, in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery, showed significant improvement in event-free survival for patients with early-stage resectable non-small cell lung cancer.

AstraZeneca said the trial will continue to assess disease-free survival and overall survival.

Meanwhile, Tagrisso demonstrated a "strong" overall survival benefit for patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer after complete tumour resection with curative intent.

Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of AstraZeneca's Oncology research & development unit, said: "The ADAURA trial brought the first targeted medicine to patients with early-stage EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Today, these exciting overall survival results validate adjuvant Tagrisso as the standard of care in this setting and reinforce the importance of early diagnosis and testing for EGFR mutation in lung cancer."

AstraZeneca shares rose 0.6% to 10,890.00 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

