(Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca raised its annual core profit outlook on Thursday, buoyed by strong demand for its oncology and rare blood disorder drugs.

The London-listed company now expects core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit to low-teens percentage for the year, compared with an earlier forecast of high single-digit to low double-digit percentage growth.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Maggie Fick in London; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)