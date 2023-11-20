AstraZeneca: launches digital healthcare company Evinova

November 20, 2023 at 03:44 am EST Share

AstraZeneca launches Evinova, a healthcare technology company aimed at accelerating life sciences innovation, clinical trials and better health outcomes.



Evinova's global digital health solutions serve clinical trial sponsors, clinical research organizations (CROs), care teams at clinical trial sites and patients



Initial strategic collaborations with world-leading CROs Parexel and Fortrea bring Evinova's digital health solutions to their broad customer base.



Evinova will provide established technology solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech and CRO companies to support clinical research on a global scale.



These technologies have already been used in several AstraZeneca-sponsored clinical trials in over 40 countries.



Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca, said: 'The future of drug development can be accelerated through digital solutions. We believe that the combination of Evinova's scientific expertise and experience in developing large-scale AI-based digital technologies offers a real opportunity to fundamentally improve patient care, drive healthcare transformation and reduce carbon emissions.'



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.