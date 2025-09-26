On Friday, AstraZeneca announced the launch of AstraZeneca Direct, an online platform that enables eligible US patients to order their prescription drugs directly, benefiting from preferential prices and home delivery.



In a press release, the biopharmaceutical group said that this service is notably aimed at people living with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease, as well as those wishing to protect themselves against influenza.



As from October 1, 2025, eligible patients with a prescription for the asthma medication Airsupra or its heart medication Farxiga will be able to use AstraZeneca Direct to purchase their treatments without going through a pharmacy, with discounts of up to 70% off the list price.



Patients will also be able to order the Flumist intranasal flu vaccine for home delivery via the online platform.



Joris Silon, president of AstraZeneca in the US, explains that the laboratory is seeking to improve accessibility and affordability in the US healthcare sector.