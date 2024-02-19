AstraZeneca: 'major breakthrough' in lung cancer

February 19, 2024 at 04:00 am EST Share

AstraZeneca reports that results from a Phase III trial showed that Tagrisso (osimertinib) delivered a 'statistically and clinically significant' improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with EGFRm-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after chemoradiotherapy (CRT) compared with placebo after CRT.



Overall survival (OS) data also showed a favorable trend for Tagrisso, although data were not yet mature at the time of this analysis. The trial will therefore continue to assess OS as a secondary endpoint.



' These results represent a major advance for patients with stage III EGFR-mutated lung cancer who are at high risk of early progression and spread to the brain, and for whom no targeted therapy is available', commented Suresh Ramalingam, Executive Director of the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University, Atlanta, USA, and Principal Investigator of the trial.



In addition, Tagrisso in combination with chemotherapy was recently approved in the United States on the basis of the phase III 'FLAURA2' trial.



Following these announcements, the Anglo-Swedish company's shares gained over 3.5% on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.