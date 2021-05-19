AstraZeneca : ASCO 2021 data support ambition to revolutionise cancer outcomes by treating earlier and transforming the patient experience

Lynparza is the first targeted medicine to show clinical benefit in the adjuvant setting for patients with germline BRCA-mutated high-risk HER2-negative early breast cancer



Calquence shows sustained four-year clinical benefit in 1st-line chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and lower atrial fibrillation rates in previously treated patients vs. ibrutinib



Imfinzi five-year data represent longest-ever survival reported in a Phase III immunotherapy trial in unresectable Stage III lung cancer

