Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : ASCO 2021 data support ambition to revolutionise cancer outcomes by treating earlier and transforming the patient experience

05/19/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lynparza is the first targeted medicine to show clinical benefit in the adjuvant setting for patients with germline BRCA-mutated high-risk HER2-negative early breast cancer

Calquence shows sustained four-year clinical benefit in 1st-line chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and lower atrial fibrillation rates in previously treated patients vs. ibrutinib

Imfinzi five-year data represent longest-ever survival reported in a Phase III immunotherapy trial in unresectable Stage III lung cancer

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
05:06pASTRAZENECA  : ASCO 2021 data support ambition to revolutionise cancer outcomes ..
PU
04:57pASTRAZENECA  : Spain to lift suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose i..
RE
04:36pASTRAZENECA  : After 3-month delay, Mexico to start shipping vaccine
AQ
04:11pBrazil in vaccine talks with Moderna, reviewing CanSino shot
RE
03:06pASTRAZENECA  : Malawians Say Incineration Programme of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses 'W..
AQ
01:34pASTRAZENECA  : New Data Shows AstraZeneca's Severe Eosinophilic Asthma Drug Well..
MT
01:19pCovid-19 Vaccine Maker Blames Problems on Producing Two Different Shots -- 2n..
DJ
12:00pUK begins 'booster' shot trial of 7 different COVID-19 vaccines
RE
11:44aASTRAZENECA  : Emergent plans to fix issues that halted vaccine production early..
RE
11:25aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 079 M - -
Net income 2021 4 534 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 821 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 104 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 130,97 $
Last Close Price 79,54 $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC8.60%147 730
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.30%448 862
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.83%295 355
PFIZER, INC.8.97%224 188
ABBVIE INC.9.39%207 019
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.96%200 995