Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Argentina sending Mexico material for 4 mln AstraZeneca doses

05/21/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico will receive the active ingredient made in Argentina for a total of some 4 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots by the end of next week, a senior Mexican official said on Friday, shipments that should help Latin America fight the virus.

An air cargo for around 1.3 million doses that arrived in Mexico from the United States on Thursday night was the first part of the shipments of Argentine-made active ingredient for the vaccine, the official said.

The Mexican government previously said that shipment contained about 1.2 million doses. Under the deal with AstraZeneca, Argentina makes the vaccine active ingredient that is then bottled in Mexico and sent across Latin America.

The active ingredient for the remaining 2.7 million or so doses will reach Mexico between this week and next, the official said.

The first doses are now due to hit the streets next week, after delays in preparing the bottling plant in Mexico pushed back and original March deadline. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by David Alire Garcia.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:47pASTRAZENECA  : Argentina sending Mexico material for 4 mln AstraZeneca doses
RE
01:00pASTRAZENECA  : Ontario to resume AstraZeneca shots for COVID-19 as second dose
AQ
12:33pEuropean Stocks End Higher After Encouraging PMI Data
MT
12:30pOntario resuming use of AstraZeneca, but only as second dose
AQ
10:27aEU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources
RE
09:32aASTRAZENECA  : European Watchdog Guides Against Giving Second AstraZeneca Dose T..
MT
08:50aJapan approves more COVID-19 vaccines, expands state of emergency
RE
08:21aASTRAZENECA  : EU advises against second AstraZeneca shot for people with blood ..
RE
07:56aASTRAZENECA  : EU regulator advices against second AstraZeneca shot in those wit..
RE
07:24aJapan expands state of emergency, approves 2 more vaccines
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 315 M - -
Net income 2021 4 515 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 821 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 130,96 $
Last Close Price 115,34 $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC11.02%151 204
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.70%450 495
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.32%296 725
PFIZER INC.8.20%224 579
ABBVIE INC.9.30%206 842
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.62%201 704