AstraZeneca : Argentina sending Mexico material for 4 mln AstraZeneca doses

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico will receive the
active ingredient made in Argentina for a total of some 4
million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots by the end of next
week, a senior Mexican official said on Friday, shipments that
should help Latin America fight the virus.
An air cargo for around 1.3 million doses that arrived in
Mexico from the United States on Thursday night was the first
part of the shipments of Argentine-made active ingredient for
the vaccine, the official said.
The Mexican government previously said that shipment
contained about 1.2 million doses. Under the deal with
AstraZeneca, Argentina makes the vaccine active ingredient that
is then bottled in Mexico and sent across Latin America.
The active ingredient for the remaining 2.7 million or so
doses will reach Mexico between this week and next, the official
said.
The first doses are now due to hit the streets next week,
after delays in preparing the bottling plant in Mexico pushed
back and original March deadline.
