AstraZeneca : Australia dlr eases amid disappointing vaccine rollout, NZ kiwi unchanged

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar opened
the week slightly lower on Monday, as investor mood soured
following setbacks in the country's vaccination programme, while
the New Zealand dollar was little changed.
The Aussie dollar was down 0.15% at $0.7606,
extending Friday's losses, which were triggered by worries about
a slowdown in the country's coronavirus vaccine rollout.
The currency had consolidated around $0.7650 in recent weeks
following a brief run-up to $0.80 earlier this year.
Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of
its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice
that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19
vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot.
On top of the disappointing vaccine news, investors are also
cautious in the wake of the expiration of the country's wage
subsidy program.
The Aussie "risks trading heavily this week in our view,"
said Commonwealth Bank strategists in a note. "The combination
of our outlook for a strong USD and delay in the vaccine rollout
in Australia are headwinds."
However, CBA expected the antipodean currency weakness to be
short-lived.
The New Zealand dollar was little changed, having
hovered around the $0.7031 level since April 2. The Kiwi's major
barrier is $0.7053, and support lies around $0.70.
New Zealand government bonds were little changed,
with yields trading 2-3 basis points higher at the longer end of
the curve.
Yields on Australian 10-year bonds were higher
at 1.71%, but far from a top of 1.87% last month. They were
trading at a 6 basis point yield spread over U.S. Treasuries, up
from 3 basis points on Friday but far from the 40 basis point
gap hit in February.
