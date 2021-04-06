AstraZeneca : Australia short of 3 mln AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses in blow to vaccination drive

SYDNEY, April 6 (Reuters) - Australia on Tuesday said it had
not yet received more than 3 million doses of previously
promised AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses amid export
curbs by the European Union, leaving a major hole in its early
nationwide inoculation drive.
Authorities had pledged to administer at least 4 million
first doses of the vaccine by end-March, but could only
vaccinate 670,000 after the European Union blocked AstraZeneca
vaccine exports to Australia in the wake of the drugmaker's
failure to meet its shipment pledge to the bloc.
"We were scheduled to have received over 3 million doses of
the AstraZeneca vaccine from overseas by now, which have not
arrived in Australia because of the problems with shipments that
we've seen happening here and in other parts of the world,"
Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told Sky News.
Australia began vaccinations much later than some other
countries due to low case numbers, recording just under 29,400
COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began. But the
AstraZeneca dose delay leaves it struggling to step up the pace
of its vaccination drive.
The majority of Australia's near 26 million population will
be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine, with 50 million doses
set to be produced locally from the end of March. About 2.5
million doses have been locally produced so far with thousands
of doses already cleared testing and distributed to the
vaccination sites.
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia, tasked to help with the
rollout of the nationwide inoculation programme from May, said
on Tuesday that slow domestic vaccine approvals and logistics
issues will now push deliveries to June.
"We have been told that the delay is linked to supply chain
delays rather than the ability of the pharmacy network to
participate," Pharmacy Guild President Trent Twomey told
Reuters.
Twomey also blamed the slow rollout on a lack of
co-ordination between the Australian national government and
states, with the latter complaining about slower-than-expected
distribution and a lack of certainty on vaccine supplies.
National authorities, however, said vaccination centres
would be doubled by the end of the week, as they look to ramp up
the vaccination programme that aims to provide at least one dose
to every person by the end of October.
