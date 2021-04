April 17 (Reuters) - A second person in Canada has experienced rare blood clots with low platelets after immunization with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Saturday.

The agency said in a statement it received the report about an individual in Alberta. The agency added that such reports remain very rare. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)