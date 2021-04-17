Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

04/17/2021 | 06:46pm EDT
April 17 (Reuters) - Canada on Saturday reported a second case of rare blood clots with low platelets after immunization with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in a week, while it said it still recommended the use of the shot.

The person who experienced the very rare event has been treated and is recovering, Canada's health ministry said in a statement, adding that the person lives in the province of Alberta.

Based on the evidence available, Canada still maintains that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the potential risks, the statement said.

Canada health authorities "will continue to monitor the use of all COVID-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns," the statement said.

Canada reported a first blood clotting associated with the vaccine on Tuesday, and a day later, after a review, health authorities said they would not restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A separate advisory council had earlier recommended Canada stop offering the vaccine to people under 55. That panel is in the process of reviewing its advice.

Canada has been ramping up its vaccination campaign, but still has a smaller percentage of its population inoculated than dozens of other countries, including the United States and Britain.

Amid a spiking third wave of infections, Ontario, Canada's most populous province, announced new public health restrictions on Friday, including closing the provinces borders to domestic travelers.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 793 M - -
Net income 2021 5 064 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 692 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.76%133 897
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.09%427 130
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.06%289 376
PFIZER INC.2.15%215 150
NOVARTIS AG-3.32%198 528
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.29%196 100
