AstraZeneca : Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

April 17 (Reuters) - Canada on Saturday reported a second
case of rare blood clots with low platelets after immunization
with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in a week, while it
said it still recommended the use of the shot.
The person who experienced the very rare event has been
treated and is recovering, Canada's health ministry said in a
statement, adding that the person lives in the province of
Alberta.
Based on the evidence available, Canada still maintains that
the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the potential
risks, the statement said.
Canada health authorities "will continue to monitor the use
of all COVID-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new
safety concerns," the statement said.
Canada reported a first blood clotting associated with the
vaccine on Tuesday, and a day later, after a review, health
authorities said they would not restrict use of the AstraZeneca
vaccine.
A separate advisory council had earlier recommended Canada
stop offering the vaccine to people under 55. That panel is in
the process of reviewing its advice.
Canada has been ramping up its vaccination campaign, but
still has a smaller percentage of its population inoculated than
dozens of other countries, including the United States and
Britain.
Amid a spiking third wave of infections, Ontario, Canada's
most populous province, announced new public health restrictions
on Friday, including closing the provinces borders to domestic
travelers.
