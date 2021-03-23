Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Covid-19 Vaccine Dispute Shines Spotlight on Data Monitoring Boards

03/23/2021 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joseph Walker

The dispute over AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial has exposed the crucial role played by independent expert panels in behind-the-scenes oversight of clinical pharmaceutical trials.

The panels, called data and safety monitoring boards, are typically composed of medical experts and scientists such as biostaticians, clinicians and epidemiologists. They are tasked with safeguarding the safety of the study volunteers and the scientific integrity of studies, said Joseph Ross, professor of medicine and of public health at Yale University School of Medicine.

The responsibilities of DSMBs can vary from study to study, but in general they evaluate data from ongoing studies at prespecified points in time to ensure that a drug or vaccine isn't causing unexpected safety risks.

If safety concerns do arise, the DSMBs can recommend that the study be stopped early.

The boards also conduct occasional analyses to see if the product appears so overwhelmingly effective or ineffective that the study should be halted because it would be unethical to continue enrolling patients.

Typically, making these recommendations -- in private to the drugmaker and other independent oversight bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration -- is where the DSMB's role ends.

"Almost no DSMB or ethical oversight committee has any responsibility for how information is reported to the public," said Dr. Ross. For the most part, DSMBs do simple analyses and are "not really thinking big picture about interpreting the results," he said.

The passivity of most DSMBs, Dr. Ross said, can be harmful in cases where they are overseeing studies led by researchers who violate good clinical trial practices, such as publishing results regardless of whether they are positive or negative, or if they commit ethical lapses.

Yet disputes between DSMBs and study researchers and sponsors sometimes spill into public view.

Last year, a DSMB resigned from overseeing a publicly funded clinical trial in France testing a rheumatoid arthritis drug for Covid-19. The DSMB resigned "because of differences between the investigators and sponsors and the DSMB with regard to the management of the protocol and the communication of the results," the study investigators wrote in a scientific paper reporting the study results.

In AstraZeneca's vaccine study, the DSMB was formed by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which also helped to fund the study.

Early on Monday, NIAID issued its own press release recapitulating the information in AstraZeneca's disclosure. NIAID based its release on AstraZeneca's, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview.

NIAID wasn't aware of the DSMB's dispute with AstraZeneca until late Monday, when its officials received a letter from the DSMB criticizing the company's trial disclosure for not including the most up-to-date and accurate data, Dr. Fauci said.

Government officials eventually decided that they had to issue a highly unusual statement revealing the dispute, Dr. Fauci said, and in the process disclose the typically secret inner workings of the clinical trials process.

"You have a U.S. government press release that's out there based on a press release that the DSMB has sharply criticized. So we felt it was absolutely necessary that we make a nonpejorative, nonaccusatory statement to say, 'Hey, you better get together with the DSMB and work this out,'" Dr. Fauci said.

Write to Joseph Walker at joseph.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1651ET

All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:52pASTRAZENECA  : Ontario family docs limited to pilot call for more involvement in..
AQ
04:51pASTRAZENECA  : Covid-19 Vaccine Dispute Shines Spotlight on Data Monitoring Boar..
DJ
04:17pEquities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
RE
04:15pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03:56pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Fall Amid Tuesday Retreat by Biotech Shares
MT
02:47pCOMMODITIES : WTI Crude Oil Falls 6.2% on Demand Worries as European Lockdown Me..
MT
02:35pASTRAZENECA  : South Korea's Moon Jae-in receives AstraZeneca vaccine to dispel ..
AQ
02:14pASTRAZENECA  : U.S. Health Officials Raise Concerns Over AstraZeneca Data -- 8th..
DJ
01:28pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Retreating as Biotech Weigh
MT
01:27pUS Stocks Head Lower as Europe's Largest Economies Brace for COVID-19 Resurge..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 917 M - -
Net income 2021 4 664 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,62 $
Last Close Price 101,79 $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.27%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.98%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.88%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-3.48%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-1.17%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.24%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ