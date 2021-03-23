AstraZeneca : Covid-19 Vaccine Dispute Shines Spotlight on Data Monitoring Boards

By Joseph Walker

The dispute over AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial has exposed the crucial role played by independent expert panels in behind-the-scenes oversight of clinical pharmaceutical trials.

The panels, called data and safety monitoring boards, are typically composed of medical experts and scientists such as biostaticians, clinicians and epidemiologists. They are tasked with safeguarding the safety of the study volunteers and the scientific integrity of studies, said Joseph Ross, professor of medicine and of public health at Yale University School of Medicine.

The responsibilities of DSMBs can vary from study to study, but in general they evaluate data from ongoing studies at prespecified points in time to ensure that a drug or vaccine isn't causing unexpected safety risks.

If safety concerns do arise, the DSMBs can recommend that the study be stopped early.

The boards also conduct occasional analyses to see if the product appears so overwhelmingly effective or ineffective that the study should be halted because it would be unethical to continue enrolling patients.

Typically, making these recommendations -- in private to the drugmaker and other independent oversight bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration -- is where the DSMB's role ends.

"Almost no DSMB or ethical oversight committee has any responsibility for how information is reported to the public," said Dr. Ross. For the most part, DSMBs do simple analyses and are "not really thinking big picture about interpreting the results," he said.

The passivity of most DSMBs, Dr. Ross said, can be harmful in cases where they are overseeing studies led by researchers who violate good clinical trial practices, such as publishing results regardless of whether they are positive or negative, or if they commit ethical lapses.

Yet disputes between DSMBs and study researchers and sponsors sometimes spill into public view.

Last year, a DSMB resigned from overseeing a publicly funded clinical trial in France testing a rheumatoid arthritis drug for Covid-19. The DSMB resigned "because of differences between the investigators and sponsors and the DSMB with regard to the management of the protocol and the communication of the results," the study investigators wrote in a scientific paper reporting the study results.

In AstraZeneca's vaccine study, the DSMB was formed by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which also helped to fund the study.

Early on Monday, NIAID issued its own press release recapitulating the information in AstraZeneca's disclosure. NIAID based its release on AstraZeneca's, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview.

NIAID wasn't aware of the DSMB's dispute with AstraZeneca until late Monday, when its officials received a letter from the DSMB criticizing the company's trial disclosure for not including the most up-to-date and accurate data, Dr. Fauci said.

Government officials eventually decided that they had to issue a highly unusual statement revealing the dispute, Dr. Fauci said, and in the process disclose the typically secret inner workings of the clinical trials process.

"You have a U.S. government press release that's out there based on a press release that the DSMB has sharply criticized. So we felt it was absolutely necessary that we make a nonpejorative, nonaccusatory statement to say, 'Hey, you better get together with the DSMB and work this out,'" Dr. Fauci said.

