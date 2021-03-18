Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Cyprus to resume AstraZeneca use after European regulator says its safe

03/18/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
NICOSIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Cyprus will resume vaccinations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, after the European Medicines Authority (EMA) ruled it was safe and effective, the island's Health Ministry said.

Authorities had suspended administering the jab on March 15 pending a review of the vaccine's safety by the European drugs regulator.

The EMA said on Thursday it was still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweighed the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 894 M - -
Net income 2021 4 664 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 131 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,61x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,20 $
Last Close Price 99,76 $
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-2.54%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.15%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.65%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-2.66%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-1.97%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.50%192 886
