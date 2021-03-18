AstraZeneca : Cyprus to resume AstraZeneca use after European regulator says its safe

NICOSIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Cyprus will resume
vaccinations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on
Friday, after the European Medicines Authority (EMA) ruled it
was safe and effective, the island's Health Ministry said.
Authorities had suspended administering the jab on March 15
pending a review of the vaccine's safety by the European drugs
regulator.
The EMA said on Thursday it was still convinced the benefits
of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweighed the risks following an
investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more
than a dozen nations to suspend its use.
