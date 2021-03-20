AstraZeneca : Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca shot

Log in
03/20/2021
COPENHAGEN, March 20 (Reuters) - Denmark on Saturday reported two cases of hospital staff with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.

The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority which handles the health care system in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.

The Danish medicines agency confirmed it had received two 'serious reports', without giving further details. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
