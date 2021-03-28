AstraZeneca : Doctors issue warning over rise in French COVID-19 intensive care patients

(repeats with different media identifier to link with video)
* Intensive care number back near Nov. second wave peak
* Doctors say they may have to choose who to treat
* Daily infection number falls
PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 patients
in France's intensive care units has risen to a new high for
this year, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as doctors
warned a third wave of infections could soon overwhelm
hospitals.
There were 4,872 ICU patients being treated for COVID-19,
close to a November peak during France's second wave of the
virus, though well below a high of about 7,000 in April last
year. The number of new infections fell, however, by around
5,600 to 37,014.
A group of 41 hospital doctors in the Paris region signed an
article in the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche warning that
they might soon have to start choosing between patients for
emergency treatment.
Scientists have argued that the government's partial
lockdown measures targeting high-infection zones like Paris are
inadequate faced with fast-spreading coronavirus variants.
French President Emmanuel Macron this week defended his
decision to not impose a third full lockdown and to keep schools
open, but said further restrictions would probably be needed.
The government is also trying to speed up a lagging
vaccination campaign, part of a troubled EU effort marred by
shortfalls of AstraZeneca doses that have created
tensions with former EU member Britain.
Junior European affairs minister Clement Beaune told France
2 television on Sunday that France would receive 2 million doses
out of a batch of 16 million AstraZeneca vaccines held by the
Italian authorities amid the EU's row with the pharmaceutical
group.
As of Sunday, nearly 7.8 million people had received a first
dose of vaccine in France, the health ministry said.
It also reported a further 131 hospital deaths linked to the
virus, taking the country's toll including nursing homes to
nearly 95,000, the eighth-highest in the world.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jane
Merriman and Philippa Fletcher)