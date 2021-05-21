Log in
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : EU advises against second AstraZeneca shot in people with blood clots

05/21/2021 | 08:21am EDT
May 21 (Reuters) - The second shot of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine must not be given to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the first, Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday.

The recommendations for healthcare professionals were provided by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of an ongoing review into rare, but severe blood clots possibly linked to inoculation after the shot and also Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

The EMA has been looking into such clots in the abdomen and brain since March and has since recommended that both vaccine labels carry a warning on the clotting issues while maintaining that their overall benefits outweighed any risks.

On Friday, the EMA also said that patients must be monitored for signs of blood clots or low platelets within three weeks of receiving the first shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine, Vaxzevria. It said that special care must be provided to those with clots. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 315 M - -
Net income 2021 4 515 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 821 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 130,96 $
Last Close Price 115,34 $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC11.02%151 204
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.70%450 495
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.32%296 725
PFIZER INC.8.20%224 579
ABBVIE INC.9.30%206 842
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.62%201 704