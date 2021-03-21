Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Europe

03/21/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday.

Former EU member Britain has so far administered many more vaccines than EU countries in proportion to the population.

"The Brits are insisting that the Halix plant in the Netherlands must deliver the drug substance produced there to them. That doesn't work," the official told Reuters.

The Leiden-based plant which is run by sub-contractor Halix is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

"What is produced in Halix has to go to the EU," the official added.

Britain has insisted that contracts must be respected.

"The European Commission will know that the rest of the world is looking at the Commission, about how it conducts itself on this, and if contracts get broken, and undertakings, that is a very damaging thing to happen for a trading bloc that prides itself on the rules of law," Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Sky News earlier in answer to a question about Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen's threat to block exports to Britain.

The EU official said the EU was not breaking any contract.

The European Union threatened on Wednesday to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens, with Von der Leyen saying the epidemiological situation was worsening.

AstraZeneca has not yet sought approval in the EU for Halix, but the official and a second EU source said the request was on its way.

Without regulatory approval, vaccines produced at Halix cannot be used in the EU.

An internal AstraZeneca document seen by Reuters shows that the company expects EU approval on March 25.

AstraZeneca has declined to comment on the amount of vaccines that are currently stockpiled at Halix.

The EU official said the factory had already produced shots, but was not able to quantify the output. Under the EU contract with AstraZeneca, vaccines must be produced before approval and be delivered immediately afterwards.

Two factories in Britain run by Oxford Biomedica and Cobra Biologics are also listed as suppliers to the EU in the contract with AstraZeneca, but no vaccine has so far been shipped from Britain to the EU, despite Brussels' earlier requests.

Officials have said that Cobra is not fully operational. AstraZeneca told EU officials that the UK is using a clause in its supply contract that prevents export of its vaccines until the British market is fully served, EU officials said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.25% 7110 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC -8.02% 940 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
04:57pASTRAZENECA  : EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Europ..
RE
02:56pASTRAZENECA  : head of R&D for oncology dies at 61
RE
01:23pASTRAZENECA  : Statement on the passing of José Baselga
PU
05:24aASTRAZENECA  : 'None of us have had a great COVID,' says EU Commissioner McGuinn..
RE
05:06aASTRAZENECA  : Covid-19 Vaccine Fears - Despite Clearance, Monitor Vaccinated Ni..
AQ
12:43aASTRAZENECA  : REFILE-AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID..
RE
03/20COVID-19 : Thousands protest German lockdown amid surge
AQ
03/20As U.S. Economic Outlook Brightens, Europe Fears a Cloudy Summer
DJ
03/20THE LATEST : EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban
AQ
03/20ASTRAZENECA  : Denmark reports two cases of serious illness, including one death..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 894 M - -
Net income 2021 4 664 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 129 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,20 $
Last Close Price 98,60 $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-2.92%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.69%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.26%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-2.83%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.48%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.24%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ