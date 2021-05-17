AstraZeneca : EU regulator backs month-long storage of Pfizer vaccine in fridges

May 17 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has
recommended extending the storage time for the Pfizer-BioNTech
COVID-19 vaccine at normal fridge
temperatures to 31 days from five days, easing logistical
challenges during rollouts in the region.
The change is applicable for unopened vials, the EMA said on
Monday, adding that its suggestion came after the assessment of
additional stability study data submitted by Pfizer and
BioNTech.
U.S. authorities in February had approved storage and
transportation of the vaccine at standard freezer temperatures
of 2-8 degrees Celsius for up to two weeks instead of the
ultra-cold temperatures between -80 to -60 degrees Celsius it
usually requires.
The EU has allowed for ramped up production of the vaccine
in the region and is eyeing a new deal to secure 1.8 billion
doses of the shot after the trading block was hit by a shortage
in supply of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.
