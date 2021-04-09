AstraZeneca : EU reviews J&J COVID-19 vaccine for blood clots, expands AstraZeneca probe

April 9 (Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday
it was reviewing reports of a bleeding condition in people after
receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and looking
into Johnson & Johnson's shot over reports of rare blood
clots.
While Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has been caught in
a turmoil over possible links to rare blood clots in the brain
and abdomen, and subsequent restriction on usage of its vaccine,
this is a formal disclosure of the J&J probe.
Four serious cases of rare blood clots with low platelets,
one of which was fatal, have been reported after inoculation
with J&J's vaccine from its Janssen unit, the European Medicines
Agency's (EMA) said.
It said five cases of capillary leak syndrome linked to
AstraZeneca's vaccine were reported. The condition, in which
blood leaks from the smallest of vessels into muscles and body
cavities, is characterised by swelling and a drop in blood
pressure.
However, the EMA has said that "at this stage, it is not
yet clear whether there is a causal association" between the
vaccines and the reported conditions.
AstraZeneca and U.S.-based J&J did not immediately respond
to requests for comments.
