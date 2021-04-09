Log in
AstraZeneca PLC    AZN

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : EU reviews J&J COVID-19 vaccine for blood clots, expands AstraZeneca probe

04/09/2021 | 08:16am EDT
April 9 (Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday it was reviewing reports of a bleeding condition in people after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and looking into Johnson & Johnson's shot over reports of rare blood clots.

While Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has been caught in a turmoil over possible links to rare blood clots in the brain and abdomen, and subsequent restriction on usage of its vaccine, this is a formal disclosure of the J&J probe.

Four serious cases of rare blood clots with low platelets, one of which was fatal, have been reported after inoculation with J&J's vaccine from its Janssen unit, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) said.

It said five cases of capillary leak syndrome linked to AstraZeneca's vaccine were reported. The condition, in which blood leaks from the smallest of vessels into muscles and body cavities, is characterised by swelling and a drop in blood pressure.

However, the EMA has said that "at this stage, it is not yet clear whether there is a causal association" between the vaccines and the reported conditions.

AstraZeneca and U.S.-based J&J did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
