Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : EU's Breton hopes vaccine push can boost Europe's summer tourist season

03/28/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday that he hoped Europe will have a summer tourist season this year, supported by a ramp-up in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Breton, who heads the European Union's executive's vaccine task force, reiterated on RTL radio and TV channel LCI that the European Union should deliver 420 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by mid-July, enough to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity.

"We have to shift to the next gear," he said of the EU's vaccination campaign.

"This will be the price for having a tourist season that I hope will be comparable to last year's, which in the end wasn't so bad in the context we're in."

The planned introduction of a common EU vaccine certificate in June would support the resumption of travel, he added.

The tourism and travel sectors have been hammered by the year-old coronavirus pandemic, despite a partial revival last summer between the first and second waves of the virus in Europe.

The EU has blamed big shortfalls of AstraZeneca doses for its slow vaccine roll-out, in a dispute that has created tensions with former EU member Britain.

Breton reiterated that the EU will ensure that coronavirus vaccines produced by AstraZeneca within the bloc stay there until the company returns to fulfilling its delivery commitments. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
08:11aASTRAZENECA  : EU's Breton hopes vaccine push can boost Europe's summer tourist ..
RE
07:01aTHE NEED FOR SPEED : How Canada approved five vaccines for COVID-19 in under a y..
AQ
06:53aPFIZER  : Albania starts mass COVID vaccinations before tourist season
AQ
03/27MODERNA  : Germany expects first delivery of J&J COVID-19 shot in mid-April
RE
03/27ASTRAZENECA  : Indonesia sees vaccination slowdown as India delays shipments
RE
03/27Indigenous Australians Are Skeptical About Covid-19 Vaccines, and They're Har..
DJ
03/26PFIZER  : Lebanon private sector steps in to speed up vaccine campaign
AQ
03/26European Stocks Close Higher on Global Economic Recovery Hopes
MT
03/26ASTRAZENECA  : vaccine safe to use while potential rare effects probed - WHO
RE
03/26ASTRAZENECA  : EU vaccine politics reach fever pitch; Britain a target
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 797 M - -
Net income 2021 4 597 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,67x
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,56 $
Last Close Price 100,24 $
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-0.72%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.80%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.73%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-3.10%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-1.09%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.39%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ