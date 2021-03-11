AstraZeneca : EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

* Export move may hamper AstraZeneca plans to plug EU supply
gap
* EU-U.S. talks on vaccines continue - official
* EU attempts to get Astra shots from India 'complicated' -
source
BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - Washington has told the
European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca
COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any
time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the
bloc's supplies.
The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the
27-nation EU, which has been grappling since January with delays
in deliveries from vaccine makers.
"The U.S. told us there was no way it would ship AstraZeneca
vaccines to the EU," said a senior official directly involved in
EU-U.S. talks.
AstraZeneca told the EU earlier this year it would cut its
supplies in the second quarter by at least half to less than 90
million doses, EU sources told Reuters, after a bigger reduction
in the first three months of the year.
Later, however, AstraZeneca offered to partly plug the gap
with vaccines produced outside Europe, including in the United
States.
A senior EU diplomat said the European Commission told
member states' diplomats at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday
that the bloc should not expect any exports from the United
States "at this point in time".
"Basically the situation is such that any exports are
tricky, but there is a willingness to talk," the diplomat said.
AstraZeneca declined to comment.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the
U.S. government had been clear publicly and privately that it
would focus first on ensuring Americans were vaccinated, but
said direct purchases would be up to countries and companies.
"Our first focus is in ensuring the American people are
vaccinated," she said. "Of course any country can purchase
vaccines from these manufacturers directly."
It is not known what is behind the possible move on exports.
It is unclear whether AstraZeneca is producing much vaccine in
the U.S. or if the U.S. would apply a restrictive measure on
trade. AstraZeneca's vaccine has not yet been approved for use
in the United States.
The move comes after Austria stopped using a batch of
AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation
disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.
Asked about vaccine talks with the United States, European
Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Thursday: "Whatever the
legal situation in the United States, we want to work on the
ground with the United States to keep the supply chains open."
"We're not going to give a blow-by-blow account of the
discussions that are taking place with our American partners."
But the EU's executive did not reply to specific questions
about a possible move on exports from the United States.
The U.S. stance could jeopardise AstraZeneca's attempts to
bring deliveries closer to its contractual obligation with the
EU of 180 million doses in the second quarter.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the U.S.
government will first give Americans COVID-19 vaccines, but any
surplus would be shared with the world.
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines are produced in the United
States in a plant near Baltimore run by Catalent, which
is listed in the EU supply contract with AstraZeneca as a
"back-up supply site" and has been authorised by the EU drugs
regulator as a manufacturer of vaccine ingredients.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen,
had a call with Biden last week, which was followed this week by
a meeting between EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton and
White House COVID-19 response coordinator, Jeffrey Zients.
In both talks, vaccines were discussed, according to EU
statements issued afterwards.
Talks with the U.S. on vaccines were continuing, with new
calls expected this week, one EU official said.
INDIA
AstraZeneca had also told the EU it could provide extra
doses to the EU from India, where its vaccines are manufactured
by the Serum Institute.
The EU drugs regulators are currently reviewing Serum's
manufacturing site, Reuters exclusively reported earlier in
March.
But another EU official said on Thursday the auditing
process was "complicated" because both the site and the
substances used for vaccine production had to be authorised.
The U.S. is also part of the production network for Johnson
& Johnson vaccines due to be used in the EU, because
under the EU-J&J contract shots made in the Netherlands would
need to be bottled in the U.S.
The sources made no reference to potential U.S. hurdles on
the shipment to the EU of J&J vaccines, but several European
diplomats said they were concerned about J&J production.
Reuters exclusively reported on Tuesday that J&J told the EU
it was facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver
55 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc in the
second quarter of the year.
J&J plans to begin supplying the EU in April. Its vaccine
was recommended earlier on Thursday by Europe's drugs regulator
for use in the EU.
In a separate development, health authorities in Denmark,
Norway and Iceland said they had suspended the use of
AstraZeneca's vaccine shots after reports of the formation of
blood clots in some who have been vaccinated.
AstraZeneca on Thursday told Reuters in a written statement
the safety of its vaccine had been extensively studied in human
trials and peer-reviewed data had confirmed the vaccine was
generally well tolerated.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio and John
Chalmers; additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and
Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Nick Macfie and Giles
Elgood)