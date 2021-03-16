Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Europe Weighs Caution on AstraZeneca Vaccine Against Covid-19 Threat -- Update

03/16/2021 | 03:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Bojan Pancevski in Berlin, Eric Sylvers in Milan and Matthew Dalton in Paris

Health authorities and scientists threw their weight behind AstraZeneca PLC's Covid-19 vaccine, but beleaguered European governments that have suspended its use defended their caution.

The European Union's medicines regulator said Tuesday that the benefits of using AstraZeneca's vaccine outweigh possible risks, after similar comments Monday by the World Health Organization, despite reports that some people who had received it suffered blood clots and several of them had died.

Germany, France, Italy and Spain on Monday temporarily stopped giving the shots, further slowing the EU's already sluggish vaccine rollout and threatening the vaccine's public credibility.

The EU's European Medicines Agency is assessing information on the vaccine and the blood-clot cases. It plans to report its findings on Thursday.

Politicians in many EU countries that have been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, its resulting economic shock and recent problems launching vaccination campaigns said they are acting from an abundance of caution.

"The governments are waiting for EMA's opinion on Thursday and we are confident that the elements will emerge to reassure people and allow us to restart the vaccinations," said Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Tuesday. "This process should increase people's confidence" in the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said.

But others see danger in politicians' caution and vacillating positions on a vaccine that is vital to European efforts to staunch the pandemic.

EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said Tuesday she was "still firmly convinced" of the vaccine's benefits.

"Trust in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines that we have authorized is paramount for us," Ms. Cooke said. "We are worried there may be an effect on the trust of the vaccines."

Denmark, Norway and Iceland last week suspended the vaccine's use but pressure on politicians rose Monday after a recommendation by the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's medicines regulator, to suspend the vaccine's rollout pending further investigation.

Institute President Klaus Cichutek defended the recommendation, saying his experts identified seven cases in Germany of cerebral vein thrombosis, a severe brain condition. Three of those people died, which he said justified the pause.

"I think the citizens want to be able to trust that the vaccines we offer are safe and efficient," Prof. Cichutek said in a televised interview. He said his experts and EU authorities want to determine whether evidence indicates a random statistical fluctuation or a link to the vaccine.

Germany's healthcare ministry said that based on the number of vaccinations given it would have expected as many as 1.4 cases of cerebral vein thrombosis, and the seven cases merited a pause. The ministry acknowledged that other medication, such as birth-control pills, caused similar complications and that there could be benefit in continuing vaccination despite the possible severe side effects.

Continental politicians' caution contrasts with the approach of the U.K., which recently left the EU, and where AstraZeneca developed the vaccine with scientists from University of Oxford. The U.K. has inoculated a greater proportion of its population than almost any large economy, primarily with more than 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the U.K.'s medicines regulator, said Tuesday the frequency of clots among those vaccinated is no different from what would be expected in the absence of vaccination.

An agency spokeswoman said 30 instances of blood clots among those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot were reported through last month, and 38 among those receiving the Pfizer Inc. shot.

"Such reports are not proven side effects of the vaccine," she said. "Blood clots can occur naturally and are not uncommon."

The U.K. suffered one of the deadliest Covid-19 outbreaks in Europe, with almost 150,000 known deaths linked to the disease. British scientists and government officials have argued the benefits of vaccination against such a dangerous pathogen almost certainly outweigh any risks, and Britons have been eager to get vaccinated. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government pushed an aggressive vaccination program.

Ragnar Löfstedt, professor of risk management at King's College London, said that while the U.K. and its European neighbors face different pressures related to public opinion on vaccines in general and AstraZeneca's in particular, the U.K. appears more willing to trade off risks against potential benefits.

"There are different risk tolerances out there," he said.

"Europe has become a severely risk-averse continent," said Andreas Rödder, the chair for Modern and Contemporary History at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz. The contrast with vaccination leaders such as Britain and Israel "could not be starker in this pandemic," he said.

Medical experts voiced concern that what many see as politicians' excessive caution could undermine their own vaccination campaigns.

"There is a very high risk that people won't want to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after this, even if EMA comes out with new data saying it is indeed safe," said Gavino Maciocco, a doctor and professor of public health at the University of Firenze. "We already saw in Italy that some people weren't showing up for their appointments after a few lots of the AstraZeneca vaccine were suspended last week."

In France, authorities already faced an uphill battle persuading health workers and other groups to take the AstraZeneca vaccine. The country's population is among the world's most skeptical of vaccines. On Tuesday, officials said their pause was just precautionary.

"People are not in danger because they have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca," said Health Minister Olivier Véran, who is a doctor and posed last month getting his first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine to dispel concerns about it.

Others said such reassurances wouldn't counteract negative publicity around the vaccine.

"I don't know examples of medicines that were suspended and then reintroduced that were widely used," said Jean-Louis Montastruc, head of clinical pharmacology at Toulouse University Hospital and a member of France's Academy of Medicine.

Some European countries have continued giving the vaccine. "It would be irresponsible to suspend vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine right now," said Belgium's health minister, Frank Vandenbroucke, on Monday.

Officials in Australia, India and Egypt have also said they plan to continue using the vaccine. Canada on Tuesday deemed the vaccine safe for adults over age 65, after a scientific review.

--Jason Douglas in London contributed to this article.

Write to Bojan Pancevski at bojan.pancevski@wsj.com, Eric Sylvers at eric.sylvers@wsj.com and Matthew Dalton at Matthew.Dalton@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-21 1529ET

All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:29pASTRAZENECA  : Europe Weighs Caution on AstraZeneca Vaccine Against Covid-19 Thr..
DJ
03:22pU.S. dollar little changed ahead of Fed meeting outcome
RE
03:20pASTRAZENECA  : EMA Says Investigation Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine And Thro..
RE
03:14pASTRAZENECA  : Oil drops as COVID-19 vaccine halt threatens demand
RE
03:12pASTRAZENECA  : Europe Weighs Caution on AstraZeneca Vaccine Against Covid-19 Thr..
DJ
03:03pASTRAZENECA  : Thailand's prime minister receives AstraZeneca vaccine after dela..
AQ
02:46pCOMMODITIES : WTI Crude Oil Falls Again on Demand Worries as Vaccine Programs Sl..
MT
02:06pASTRAZENECA  : Use of Astrazeneca Will Continue in Ethiopia - Ministry of Health
AQ
01:53pASTRAZENECA  : Lithuania suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
RE
01:53pASTRAZENECA  : Lithuania suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 822 M - -
Net income 2021 4 742 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,08 $
Last Close Price 96,98 $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-4.72%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.93%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.58%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-5.08%197 523
ABBVIE INC.2.90%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.81%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ