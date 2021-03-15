AstraZeneca : FACTBOX-Countries suspending AstraZeneca's vaccine after blood clot reports

March 15 (Reuters) - Several countries have suspended the
use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of
blood clots in people who have received the shot even as the
World Health Organization appealed to countries not to pause
vaccination campaigns.
The WHO said on Monday there is no evidence that the
incidents are caused by the vaccine developed with Oxford
University.
The number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is
no higher than the number seen in the general population, the
European Medicines Agency has said.
As of March 10, 30 cases of thromboembolic events had been
reported among close to 5 million people vaccinated with
AstraZeneca's shot in the European Economic Area.
As of March 12, over 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines
have been administered. No cases of death have been found to
have been caused by COVID-19 vaccines to date, the WHO said in a
statement on Monday.
More than 10 million people in the United Kingdom have
received the vaccine with no evidence of related serious adverse
events, it said.
Below is a list of countries that have taken action:
(In alphabetical order)
AUSTRIA:
Suspended use of one batch of the vaccine on March 7 after
the death of one person and the illness of another. That batch
was shipped to 17 EU countries.
BULGARIA:
Halted inoculations with vaccine until the European
regulator sends a written statement dispelling all doubts about
safety.
DENMARK:
On Thursday, suspended use for two weeks after reporting
"highly unusual" symptoms in a 60-year-old citizen who died from
a blood clot after receiving vaccine.
FRANCE:
Will stop administering the vaccine pending an assessment by
Europe's medicines regulator.
GERMANY:
On March 15, paused use of the shot as a "precaution".
ICELAND:
Suspended vaccine use on March 11 following halt by Norway
and awaits results of an investigation by European regulators.
INDONESIA:
Delayed giving vaccine on March 15 while awaiting WHO
review.
IRELAND:
Temporarily suspended the shot "out of an abundance of
caution" on Sunday, pending more information from European
regulators.
ITALY:
Halted the use on March 15 as a "precautionary and temporary
measure" pending the EU regulator's ruling. Previously, three
different batches of the vaccine (ABV2856, AV6096 and ABV5811)
were suspended in different regions.
THE NETHERLANDS:
The government put its vaccination programme on hold on
Sunday due to side-effects in other countries. On Monday, it
reported 10 cases of noteworthy adverse side-effects from the
vaccine.
NORWAY:
Halted the rollout of the vaccine on March 11, and later
said three health workers were being treated for bleeding, blood
clots and a low count of platelets.
ROMANIA:
Temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of
vaccine on March 11.
SPAIN:
On Monday, the health minister said the country will stop
using the vaccine for at least two weeks, after four regions had
stopped administering doses from a batch.
THAILAND:
Going ahead with the vaccine on March 15, after having
delayed the rollout last week.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by
Josephine Mason and Barbara Lewis)