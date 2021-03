PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - French drug agency ANSM said on Friday it agreed with the European Medicines Agency to continue using the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

ANSM agency also said it was starting a study on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines available in France. (Reporting by Jean-Stephane Brosse, Geert De Clercq and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)