AstraZeneca : Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel
was expected on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of
coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be
tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans
seen by Reuters.
Pressure is growing on the government to set out clear plans
to restore normal activities after months of pandemic lockdown,
even though daily cases have begun creeping up again and the
pace of vaccination has been sluggish.
With regional elections due later this month in two federal
states, and a national election in September, politicians are
trading blame over who is responsible for the slow pace of
vaccines and the roll-out of more testing for COVID-19.
Support for Merkel's Christian Democrats fell to its lowest
in a year, or 34%, according to a Forsa poll conducted for
RTL/ntv television, while their Social Democrat coalition
partners were stuck on 16%.
Health Minister Jens Spahn called on Wednesday for more
pragmatism in the vaccination campaign, suggesting that the time
between the first and second jabs should be extended so that
more people can be protected quickly.
He also said that the country's vaccine regulator should
recommend within days that the AstraZeneca coronavirus
vaccine can be given to people older than 65 as evidence mounts
from Britain of its efficacy.
"It was a difficult year for us all and I understand that
after four, five months of lockdown that parents, children, many
self-employed entrepreneurs, everybody has high expectations,"
he told German television .
MEDICS - HOLD ON THREE MORE WEEKS
The draft plans say that from March 8 a maximum of five
people from two households, will be allowed to meet, with
children younger than 14 exempted from the rules.
Flower shops and book stores, garden centres, tattoo and
nail parlours as well as massage salons will also be allowed to
reopen on March 8, the draft shows. Hairdressers and some
schools have reopened in recent days.
The tally of infections rose by 9,019 to 2,460,030 on
Wednesday, an increase of more than 1,000 over last week, while
the death toll rose by 418 to 70,881.
However, the number of cases per 100,000 people in the last
seven days fell slightly, to 64 from 65.8 on Tuesday.
The latest draft plans obtained by Reuters provide for a
tighter lockdown to be re-imposed if the number of cases rises
above 100 per 100,000. It also allows for further opening if the
number sinks below 35 per 100,000.
The government had previously targeted 50 cases per 100,000
before easing the lockdown, but was pressed to relax that as the
national figure stagnated above 60, even as the death rate and
the numbers of patients in intensive care fell.
However, Gernot Marx, head of the German association for
intensive care and emergency medicine, urged caution:
"It is important that we hold out for another three weeks
because, by vaccinating many people, we can significantly
flatten out a third wave, despite the virus mutations," he told
the Augsburger Allgemeine daily.
