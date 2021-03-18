AstraZeneca : Health Canada follows European regulators in backing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's health department on Thursday
joined its European counterparts in backing AstraZeneca Plc's
COVID-19 vaccine, saying the shots were not associated
with an overall increase in blood clots.
"Health Canada confirms that the benefits of the AstraZeneca
COVID-19 vaccine in protecting Canadians from COVID-19 continue
to outweigh the risks," the regulator said in a statement.
"To date in Canada, there has been one report of a stroke
that occurred in an individual following vaccination," the
regulator said. "This case has been assessed by Health Canada
and determined not to be related to the vaccine."
Earlier, the European Union said the vaccine was "safe and
effective" and British regulators said its use should continue,
after reports of rare blood clots prompted over a dozen
countries to suspend the use of the vaccine.
Germany, France and other European nations have since
announced plans to resume using the vaccine.
Health Canada also said it had assessed available data on
the events and had determined the shot was not associated with
an increase in the overall risk of blood clots.
The country is using AstraZeneca doses made at the Serum
Institute of India. It has received 500,000 doses and expects to
get 1.5 million more by May.
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)