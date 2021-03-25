AstraZeneca : India Suspends Covid-19 Vaccine Exports to Focus on Domestic Immunization

By Rajesh Roy and Vibhuti Agarwal

NEW DELHI -- India has temporarily suspended vaccine exports as the government gives priority to an expansion of its domestic immunization campaign, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that threatens to disrupt the distribution of doses to the developing world.

India's biggest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute of India, has been supplying millions of doses of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine to countries around the world, as well as Covax, the United Nations-backed effort to provide vaccines to poor countries.

Gavi, a global health organization involved in the Covax initiative, said export licenses were being delayed as the demand for vaccines increased in India. "Covax is in talks with the government of India with a view to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible," Gavi said.

AstraZeneca didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Indian government hasn't made any formal statement on vaccine exports. A spokesman for India's foreign ministry declined to comment. A spokeswoman for India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also declined to comment.

An Indian government official said exports could be suspended or delayed until the end of April, due to the recent surge in infections and the expansion of the government's vaccine program. Exports could also resume earlier depending on supplies, he said.

On Tuesday, the government said it was expanding its vaccination drive to those older than 45. Previously, it was only for medical workers, those older than 60 and people above 45 with comorbidities.

As of Thursday, India had vaccinated more than 53 million people. It is now vaccinating around two to three million people a day. Its target is to inoculate 300 million by August.

India has already exported more than 60 million doses to 77 countries, mostly from the Serum Institute through a mix of donations, commercial agreements and the Covax initiative.

Those exports included five million doses to the U.K., four million to Brazil, seven million to Morocco and three million to Saudi Arabia in January and February as part of commercial deals. The countries had sought additional supplies, which would be delayed, people familiar with the matter said.

The most recent exports were 132,000 doses to South Sudan on March 22, according to the foreign ministry's website.

India struggled with both delivery logistics and vaccine hesitancy during the initial phase of its campaign, but supplies now appear to be the problem, said Ramanan Laxminarayan, an epidemiologist at the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy, a research think tank based in Washington, D.C., and New Delhi.

"It may be a challenge to be able to meet India's needs and serve all these other countries as the ability of India's system to deliver vaccine ramps up," he said.

The Indian official said a new production facility in the southern city of Bangalore for vaccine maker Bharat Biotech was expected to be up and running by the end of April or early May, easing the squeeze on supplies.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, as well as vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadilla, were expected to begin being manufactured and distributed in India by May, which would further increase the scope for exports, the official said.

India has been one of the hardest hit countries in the world by Covid-19, trailing only the U.S. in the total number of infections from the start of the pandemic. India recorded a peak of slightly below 100,000 new daily infections in September, before a gradual decline. Infections dropped to below 9,000 new cases in early February, but have steadily increased since then.

Fresh cases have shot up in recent weeks. Health experts say the surge is mostly due to more reopening and relaxation of restrictions, including increased travel and more superspreader events, such as weddings, large religious gatherings and political rallies for coming state elections. Tens of thousands of spectators, many without masks, gathered inside a stadium earlier this month for a cricket match in a stadium in Ahmedabad, in Gujarat state.

"A false sense of security has prevailed. When the guard is down, the virus spreads," said T. Jacob John, a retired professor of virology at the Christian Medical College in the southern city of Vellore.

On Thursday, India reported 53,476 new Covid-19 infections in the past day, the highest level in five months, according to the health ministry. Much of the recent surge has been centered in the western state of Maharashtra, home of India's financial capital, Mumbai.

A new novel variant of the coronavirus has been detected in India, the health ministry said Wednesday, although so far not in sufficient numbers to establish a direct link to the rapid increase in infections across some parts of the country. The state of Rajasthan said Thursday it planned to cancel celebrations around the religious festivals of Holi and Shab-e-Barat because of Covid-19.

Asha Nagpal, 71, was waiting in line to get her first dose of a vaccine earlier this week. She said fear of the virus dissipated as cases started to drop, and people were more afraid of taking vaccines than getting infected. With the recent surge in infections, she said people are realizing the importance of vaccines.

"We feel it is our only safeguard against Covid-19," she said.

