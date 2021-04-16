AstraZeneca : India extends record rise in COVID-19 cases, election rallies continue

(Recasts and updates with details on religious festival,
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, April 16 (Reuters) - India extended a
record daily run of new COVID-19 infections on Friday, spurred
by hundreds of positive tests at a major religious gathering, as
politicians pushed ahead with election rallies against advice
they could worsen the outbreak.
India is battling a massive second wave of the coronavirus
pandemic, with new restrictions imposed in Mumbai, New Delhi and
other cities. There are also growing calls for officials to
speed up the country's vaccination programme as hospitals are
swamped with patients.
The 217,353 new cases reported by the health ministry on
Friday marked the eighth record daily increase in the last nine
days and took total cases to nearly 14.3 million. India's case
count is second only to the United States, which has reported
more than 31 million infections.
Deaths in India rose by 1,185 over the past 24 hours — the
highest single-day rise in seven months — to reach a total of
174,308, the health ministry reported.
Experts have raised concerns about the spread of more
contagious and deadlier variants of the disease, particularly
given widespread participation in religious festivals and
political rallies. A Lancet study this month estimated that
India's fatalities could double by June.
"The biggest fight we have is in the society ... Over a
period of time, people have adopted a casual approach," Health
Minister Harsh Vardhan said at New Delhi's All India Institute
of Medical Sciences on Friday.
Several senior leaders and opposition lawmakers, including
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress's Rahul Gandhi, have
been holding large rallies for supporters amid elections in five
regions, including West Bengal.
Visuals from the rallies have shown thousands of mask-less
people crowded together and chanting slogans as they listen to
speeches from politicians, in clear violation of social
distancing and other COVID-19 norms.
Interior Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to hold public
meetings and roadshows in West Bengal on Friday.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people at a religious gathering in
Haridwar in the north of the country tested positive for
COVID-19 as tens of thousands of devout pilgrims jostled to take
a holy dip in the Ganges.
The weeks-long "Kumbh Mela" festival, where ascetics bathe to
wash away their sins, began earlier this month and officials
have warned they expect cases to rise significantly. One local
official called it a "super-spreader" event.
VACCINE PROGRAMME
India has so far injected 115 million vaccine doses, the
highest globally after the United States and China, but that
covers only a small fraction of its 1.4 billion people.
In the heat of the latest wave of infections, India has
shifted from being a mass vaccine exporter to a major importer.
Officials abruptly changed the rules to allow vaccine
imports to be fast-tracked, having earlier rebuffed foreign
drugmakers like Pfizer. It will import Russia's Sputnik
V vaccine starting this month to cover as many as 125 million
people.
India is also seeking to inoculate more of its population
using domestically produced shots.
India on Thursday gave approval to the Haffkine Institute in
the western Maharashtra state to begin producing Bharat
Biotech's COVAXIN shot, a move that is expected to help ease
supply bottlenecks.
The country is currently administering COVAXIN and
AstraZeneca's vaccine, which is manufactured by the
Serum Institute of India and branded Covishield.
