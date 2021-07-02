AstraZeneca : India's Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19

July 3 (Reuters) - Phase-III trials of a vaccine made by
India's Bharat Biotech showed it was 93.4% effective against
severe symptomatic COVID-19, the firm said https://www.bharatbiotech.com/images/press/barat-biotech-bbv152-covaxin-phase3-final-analysis-03July2021.pdf
on Saturday, a finding that could boost people's acceptance of
Covaxin.
The data demonstrated 65.2% protection against the Delta
variant, first identified in India, that led to a surge in
infections in April and May, and the world's highest daily death
tolls.
India's homegrown vaccine also showed effectiveness of 77.8%
against symptomatic COVID-19 in the trial.
Last month, vaccine maker AstraZeneca Plc also said
its vaccine was effective against the Delta and Kappa variants,
citing a study.
India has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, made
domestically by the Serum Institute of India, which said last
month it planned to step up monthly production from July, to
nearly 100 million doses.
Bharat Biotech now estimates it will make 23 million doses a
month.
The Phase-III data came as Ocugen Inc, which is
co-developing Covaxin with Bharat Biotech for the U.S. market,
prepares to file a request for full U.S. approval.
India, with a tally of 30.45 million infections, is the
second most affected nation after the United States, with 33
million. The south Asian nation's death toll has now crossed
400,000.
