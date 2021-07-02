Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : India's Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19

07/02/2021 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 3 (Reuters) - Phase-III trials of a vaccine made by India's Bharat Biotech showed it was 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19, the firm said https://www.bharatbiotech.com/images/press/barat-biotech-bbv152-covaxin-phase3-final-analysis-03July2021.pdf on Saturday, a finding that could boost people's acceptance of Covaxin.

The data demonstrated 65.2% protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India, that led to a surge in infections in April and May, and the world's highest daily death tolls.

India's homegrown vaccine also showed effectiveness of 77.8% against symptomatic COVID-19 in the trial.

Last month, vaccine maker AstraZeneca Plc also said its vaccine was effective against the Delta and Kappa variants, citing a study.

India has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, made domestically by the Serum Institute of India, which said last month it planned to step up monthly production from July, to nearly 100 million doses.

Bharat Biotech now estimates it will make 23 million doses a month.

The Phase-III data came as Ocugen Inc, which is co-developing Covaxin with Bharat Biotech for the U.S. market, prepares to file a request for full U.S. approval.

India, with a tally of 30.45 million infections, is the second most affected nation after the United States, with 33 million. The south Asian nation's death toll has now crossed 400,000. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.42% 8779 Delayed Quote.19.87%
OCUGEN, INC. -6.90% 7.29 Delayed Quote.298.36%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
07/02ASTRAZENECA  : India's Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against sever..
RE
07/02ASTRAZENECA  : U.S. authorizes additional batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccine produced..
RE
07/02COVID SCIENCE-Lack of side effects doesn't mean mRNA vaccine not working; mRN..
RE
07/02ASTRAZENECA  : UK Prime Minister Says India-made AstraZeneca's Jabs Should Be Re..
MT
07/02NOT REAL NEWS : A look at what didn't happen this week
AQ
07/02GLAXOSMITHKLINE  : GSK Joins Forces with Alector to Develop New Immuni-Neurology..
MT
07/02THE LATEST : Pakistan gets 2.5M doses of Moderna from U.S.
AQ
07/02MARKET CHATTER : Taiwan Plans to Obtain Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine via COVAX
MT
07/02ASTRAZENECA  : Germany recommends combination of AstraZeneca, mRNA shots
AQ
07/02ASTRAZENECA  : Govt, Others Fault EU's Rejection of Indian Product
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 076 M - -
Net income 2021 4 562 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 121,38 $
Average target price 132,05 $
Spread / Average Target 8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC19.87%155 197
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.37%432 430
ROCHE HOLDING AG13.32%325 975
PFIZER INC.7.93%218 198
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY38.57%209 276
NOVARTIS AG0.92%207 246