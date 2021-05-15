AstraZeneca : India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies

* Saturday's infections are lowest rise in almost 3 weeks
* Testing rates also at their lowest since Sunday
* India a huge concern as second year seen more deadly -WHO
MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday its
smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly
three weeks, but deaths stayed near the 4,000-mark as the World
Health Organisation warned that the second year of the pandemic
could be worse than the first.
In the past 24 hours, India had 326,098 new infections,
taking its tally to 24.37 million, with 3,890 deaths, for a toll
of 266,207, health ministry data shows. But the slow growth may
also reflect test rates that are at their lowest since May 9.
In Geneva, the World Health Organization's chief said India
was a huge concern, with the second year of the pandemic set to
be more deadly than the first.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's remarks to an online meeting
came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm
on Friday over the rapid spread of the disease through the vast
countryside.
During the past week, the south Asian nation has added about
1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths in a second
wave of infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and medical
staff.
Police are patrolling the banks of the Ganges in India's
most populous state of Uttar Pradesh to stop any dumping of
corpses in the river, a government official said.
"We keep recovering 10 to 20 bodies every now and then,"
Navneet Sehgal, a spokesman for the northern state, which has
more people than Brazil, told Reuters.
"We have put a police force on the river and have also sent
communications to local authorities that this practice be
stopped."
Sehgal was denying a report in the Asian Age newspaper,
citing federal government sources, that nearly 2,000 bodies of
possible virus victims had been pulled from the river in the
past week or so.
Some riverside villages did not cremate their dead in line
with Hindu tradition during certain periods of religious
significance, he added.
The state's virus infections officially peaked late last
month but experts say many more cases are going undetected in
the villages home to the bulk of the state's 240 million people.
LOCKDOWNS HELP
Cases have fallen steadily in some Indian states hit by an
initial surge in infections, such as the richest state of
Maharashtra and the capital New Delhi, after they imposed
stringent lockdowns.
Delhi's positive cases as a share of tests have fallen to
11%, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a news briefing, from
more than 30% early this month.
But the eastern state of West Bengal, which held elections
last month, had its biggest single-day spike. On Saturday, it
ordered a state-wide lockdown for 15 days until the end of May.
Some other states, such as Karnataka in the south, have also
reported recent rises, implying an fall in overall cases is
still some time away.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to accelerate Britain's
vaccination programme, reducing the gap between doses for the
vulnerable, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first
detected in India.
Johnson's comments came soon after India accepted a
government panel's recommendation to double to 12 to 16 weeks
the gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
(Global vaccination tracker: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/)
(Reporting by Manas Mishra, Swati Bhat, Krishna N. Das and
Saurabh Sharma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)