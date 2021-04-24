AstraZeneca : Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 'tsunami'

NEW DELHI, April 24 (Reuters) - Overwhelmed hospitals in
India begged for oxygen supplies on Saturday as the country's
coronavirus infections soared again overnight in a "tsunami" of
disease, setting a new world record for cases for the third
consecutive day.
Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in north
India, tweeted that it had less than two hours of oxygen left
while Fortis Healthcare, another big chain, said it was
suspending new admissions in Delhi.
"We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since
morning," Fortis said.
India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the
pandemic, hitting a rate of one COVID-19 death in just under
every four minutes in Delhi as the capital's underfunded health
system buckles.
The government has deployed military planes and trains to
get oxygen to Delhi from the far corners of the country and
overseas including Singapore.
The number of cases across the country of around 1.3 billion
rose overnight by 346,786, the Health Ministry said, for a total
of 16.6 million cases, including 189,544 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths rose by 2,624 over the past 24 hours, the
highest daily rate for the country so far. Crematoriums across
Delhi said they were full up and asked grieving families to
wait.
Hospitals in Delhi have gone to the city's high court this
week seeking it to order the state and federal governments to
make emergency arrangements for medical supplies, mainly oxygen.
"It's a tsunami. How are we trying to build capacity?" the
Delhi high court asked the state and federal governments in
response to this plea.
Television showed families tending to the sick in hospital
corridors and streets as they waited for medical attention.
One man identified as Amit who was grieving for his brother
at Delhi's Jaipur Golden hospital said he had seen families
running around with oxygen cylinders trying to get them
refilled.
"You can't leave me in the lurch," a lawyer appearing for
the Jaipur Golden hospital told the high court on Saturday,
seeking its intervention.
The court asked the government to ensure supplies, as well
to make security arrangements for medical centres amid people's
desperation.
"We know how people react, let's not have a law and order
situation," the court said in its direction to the authorities.
India surpassed the U.S. record of 297,430 single-day
infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the
global epicentre of a pandemic that is waning in many other
countries.
WINTER EASING
The federal government had declared it had beaten back the
coronavirus in February.
Health experts said India became complacent in the winter,
when new cases were running at about 10,000 a day and seemed to
be under control. Authorities lifted restrictions, allowing for
the resumption of big gatherings.
Others said that it could also be a more dangerous variant
of the virus coursing through India. It is the world's second
most populous country and people live in close proximity, often
six to a room.
"While complacency in adhering to masks and physical
distancing might have played a role, it seems increasingly
likely that this second wave has been fuelled by a much more
virulent strain," wrote Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health
at Harvard Medical School, in the Indian Express.
Experts say the only way India can turn the tide is to ramp
up vaccinations and impose strict lockdowns in the so-called red
zones of high infection. It has opened up the immunisation
programme to all adults but faces a shortage.
India is currently using the AstraZeneca shot and
homegrown Covaxin. It has also approved Russia's Sputnik V and
has urged Pfizer Moderna and Johnson and
Johnson to provide it with vaccines.
(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra
Editing by Jane Wardell and Frances Kerry)