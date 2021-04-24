Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 'tsunami'

04/24/2021 | 12:27pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, April 24 (Reuters) - Overwhelmed hospitals in India begged for oxygen supplies on Saturday as the country's coronavirus infections soared again overnight in a "tsunami" of disease, setting a new world record for cases for the third consecutive day.

Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in north India, tweeted that it had less than two hours of oxygen left while Fortis Healthcare, another big chain, said it was suspending new admissions in Delhi.

"We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning," Fortis said.

India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the pandemic, hitting a rate of one COVID-19 death in just under every four minutes in Delhi as the capital's underfunded health system buckles.

The government has deployed military planes and trains to get oxygen to Delhi from the far corners of the country and overseas including Singapore.

The number of cases across the country of around 1.3 billion rose overnight by 346,786, the Health Ministry said, for a total of 16.6 million cases, including 189,544 deaths.

COVID-19 deaths rose by 2,624 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rate for the country so far. Crematoriums across Delhi said they were full up and asked grieving families to wait.

Hospitals in Delhi have gone to the city's high court this week seeking it to order the state and federal governments to make emergency arrangements for medical supplies, mainly oxygen.

"It's a tsunami. How are we trying to build capacity?" the Delhi high court asked the state and federal governments in response to this plea.

Television showed families tending to the sick in hospital corridors and streets as they waited for medical attention.

One man identified as Amit who was grieving for his brother at Delhi's Jaipur Golden hospital said he had seen families running around with oxygen cylinders trying to get them refilled.

"You can't leave me in the lurch," a lawyer appearing for the Jaipur Golden hospital told the high court on Saturday, seeking its intervention.

The court asked the government to ensure supplies, as well to make security arrangements for medical centres amid people's desperation.

"We know how people react, let's not have a law and order situation," the court said in its direction to the authorities.

India surpassed the U.S. record of 297,430 single-day infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the global epicentre of a pandemic that is waning in many other countries.

WINTER EASING

The federal government had declared it had beaten back the coronavirus in February.

Health experts said India became complacent in the winter, when new cases were running at about 10,000 a day and seemed to be under control. Authorities lifted restrictions, allowing for the resumption of big gatherings.

Others said that it could also be a more dangerous variant of the virus coursing through India. It is the world's second most populous country and people live in close proximity, often six to a room.

"While complacency in adhering to masks and physical distancing might have played a role, it seems increasingly likely that this second wave has been fuelled by a much more virulent strain," wrote Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School, in the Indian Express.

Experts say the only way India can turn the tide is to ramp up vaccinations and impose strict lockdowns in the so-called red zones of high infection. It has opened up the immunisation programme to all adults but faces a shortage.

India is currently using the AstraZeneca shot and homegrown Covaxin. It has also approved Russia's Sputnik V and has urged Pfizer Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to provide it with vaccines.

(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra Editing by Jane Wardell and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.42% 7564 Delayed Quote.3.28%
MODERNA, INC. 3.29% 173.63 Delayed Quote.66.20%
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
12:27pASTRAZENECA  : Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 'tsunami'
RE
10:52aASTRAZENECA  : Malaysia receives first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines - ..
RE
10:28aS.Korea signs with Pfizer for additional 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
RE
09:00aS.Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
RE
05:02aASTRAZENECA  : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health..
RE
04:11aASTRAZENECA  : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health..
RE
04/23U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--5th -2-
DJ
04/23U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--5th Update
DJ
04/23Do J&J and AstraZeneca Vaccines Cause Blood Clots, and What Are the Symptoms?
DJ
04/23U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine--4th Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30 832 M - 22 210 M
Net income 2021 4 569 M - 3 291 M
Net Debt 2021 11 707 M - 8 433 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 138 B 137 B 99 295 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 129,63 $
Last Close Price 105,00 $
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC3.28%137 479
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.17%435 766
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.15%291 656
PFIZER, INC.4.97%215 652
NOVARTIS AG-3.59%198 773
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.79%197 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ