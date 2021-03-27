AstraZeneca : Indonesia sees vaccination slowdown as India delays shipments

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia expects a slowdown
in COVID-19 inoculations next month as India delays shipments of
AstraZeneca vaccines, its health minister said on
Saturday.
India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the
AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by Serum Institute of India
(SII), prioritising domestic demand as infections rise, Reuters
reported earlier this week.
India's move will affect supplies to the GAVI/WHO-backed
global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, through which 64
lower-income countries including Indonesia are supposed to get
doses from SII.
Indonesia, which is suffering one of the worst coronavirus
outbreaks in Asia, was scheduled to receive 2.5 million doses of
the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX programme on March 22
and 7.8 million doses next month, Health Minister Budi Gunadi
Sadikin told a media briefing.
"This definitely will affect (the vaccination process)
because in April we only have around 7 million doses from
Sinovac," Budi said, referring to the Chinese maker of rival
vaccines which has also been supplying Indonesia.
As Indonesia is injecting around 500,000 doses per day, the
supply for April will be used within around two weeks, he added.
Indonesia had received 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca
vaccine at the start of the month and had started their rollout
this week.
Southeast Asia's biggest country launched its immunisation
programme in January and aims to reach 181.5 million people
within a year.
As of Saturday, roughly 3.2 million people had been fully
vaccinated, official data showed. Some 1.49 million people have
been infected in Indonesia since the start of the pandemic and
more than 40,000 killed.
"We are still lobbying GAVI in the hope of securing even a
small number of doses from AstraZeneca in April," Budi said.
He said GAVI, an alliance of countries, companies and
charities that promotes vaccination, had indicated to the
government that shipments may resume in May but this was not yet
certain.
