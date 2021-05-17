AstraZeneca : Ireland considering giving AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines to ages 40-49

DUBLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Irish health officials are considering allowing the use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson for those aged between 40 and 49 in addition to the current use for over-50s, a senior health official said.

The Irish Health Service's Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry said an expert group had recommended the consideration of the use of the two vaccines in those aged 40-49 "with some conditions" and that a final decision would be announced soon. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)