  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
AstraZeneca : Ireland considering giving AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines to ages 40-49

05/17/2021 | 04:27am EDT
DUBLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Irish health officials are considering allowing the use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson for those aged between 40 and 49 in addition to the current use for over-50s, a senior health official said.

The Irish Health Service's Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry said an expert group had recommended the consideration of the use of the two vaccines in those aged 40-49 "with some conditions" and that a final decision would be announced soon. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 426 M - -
Net income 2021 4 488 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 883 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,7%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 130,48 $
Last Close Price 110,83 $
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC7.37%145 472
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.16%448 257
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.80%290 657
PFIZER, INC.8.72%224 020
ABBVIE INC.8.66%205 641
NOVARTIS AG-3.78%200 099