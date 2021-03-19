AstraZeneca : Italy's Draghi says will take AstraZeneca shot, approves new spending plan

* Draghi confident AstraZeneca suspension won't hurt vaccine
drive
* Presents 32-bln euro stimulus package
* Extends ban on firing
* Says now is not the time to worry about rising debt
ROME, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario
Draghi said on Friday he would personally take the AstraZeneca
COVID-19 vaccine but defended this week's temporary
suspension over concerns about possible side effects.
Italy resumed use of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine on Friday
following a green light from Europe's medicines watchdog EMA,
after a three day pause due to fears about possible blood
clotting.
"Yes, I will take AstraZeneca," the 73-year-old former
European Central Bank chief said at his first news conference
since taking office last month.
"Was it a mistake to suspend the vaccine? No," he said,
adding that it was the government's duty to take the step after
the health issues had emerged in some countries.
Speaking after his cabinet approved some 32 billion euros
($38.09 billion) of stimulus measures to support the battered
economy, Draghi said he was convinced that any reluctance of
Italians to take the vaccine would only be temporary.
The new spending decree, which was already budgeted for by
the previous government led by Giuseppe Conte that collapsed in
January, finances furlough schemes and grants to businesses
forced to close by coronavirus lockdowns.
"The aim is to give as much money as possible to as many
people as possible as quickly as possible," Draghi said, adding
"now is not the time" to worry about Italy's rising public debt,
proportionally the second highest in the euro zone.
The decree increases benefits for the unemployed and
provides fresh financing for the health service as Italian
hospitals grapple with a steady rise in coronavirus infections.
The government also extended a freeze on firing which was
due to expire on March 31. For large businesses which have
access to furlough schemes the extension runs until end-June,
while for small firms it continues through October.
The firing ban was introduced last year to prevent a surge
in unemployment while companies and shops were shuttered to stem
COVID-19.
MORE STIMULUS COMING
Part of the 32-billion euro stimulus will be used to extend
temporary layoff schemes for 13 weeks, rising to up to 28 weeks
for companies which have no access to ordinary social safety
nets, a draft of the decree seen by Reuters showed.
Including the latest measures, Italy has approved almost 200
billion euros of extra spending since the COVID pandemic hit the
country almost 13 months ago.
With most of the country under strict lockdown restrictions,
Draghi has promised more stimulus in April, which a Treasury
official said would push the budget deficit close to 10% of
gross domestic product, up from 9.5% last year.
Rome's public debt stood at a post-war high of 155.6% at the
end of last year.
The economy shrank 8.9% in 2020, Italy's steepest post-war
recession. It is officially forecast to rebound by 6% this year,
but Draghi is expected to cut that goal significantly when Rome
issues new economic forecasts next month.
Of the 32 billion euros approved on Friday, just over 11
billion will fund grants to companies, while some 2.8 billion
euros will go to the health service, mainly to try to accelerate
Italy's sluggish vaccine roll-out.
The most contentious measure is an amnesty on tax arrears
which created tensions in the ruling coalition. Draghi gave few
details on this measure but according to the draft seen by
Reuters it applies to sums of up to 5,000 euros which the
authorities claimed for the period prior to 2011.
It is only available to people with an annual income of
below 30,000 euros.
($1 = 0.8401 euros)
