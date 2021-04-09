Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review over blood clots, AstraZeneca probe grows

04/09/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of J&J logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator said it is reviewing reports of rare blood clots in four people who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and has expanded its probe into AstraZeneca's shot to include reports of a bleeding condition.

Of the four serious cases of clotting and low platelets, three occurred in the United States during the rollout of J&J's vaccine from its Janssen unit, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday, adding that one person had died and that one case was reported in a clinical trial.

It was the first news of EMA's probe of the J&J vaccine, while AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine has been dogged for weeks over possible links to rare blood clots in the brain and abdomen, which the EMA has confirmed.

U.S.-based J&J said that it was aware of the reports of blood clots possibly related to its COVID-19 vaccine and others, and is working with regulators to assess the data and provide relevant information.

"At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine," the company said in an emailed statement.

The EMA also said that it was not yet clear if there was a link between the two vaccines and the reported conditions, and that its safety committee will decide if regulatory action such as label changes were needed.

Some countries in Europe and Asia have restricted the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, Vaxzevria, in younger people following an update by EU and UK regulators this week that found a link between the events and the shot. Regulators have said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

J&J's single-dose vaccine has been approved for EU use, but a rollout is yet to begin. It is mainly being used in the United States currently.

The EMA also said five cases of capillary leak syndrome linked to AstraZeneca's vaccine were reported.

The condition, in which blood leaks from the smallest of vessels into muscles and body cavities, is characterised by swelling and a drop in blood pressure. AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The J&J and AstraZeneca shots are two of the four approved COVID-19 vaccinations in Europe.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka, Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Kate Kelland in London; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Hugh Lawson)

By Pushkala Aripaka and Manas Mishra


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
10:01aASTRAZENECA  : J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review over blood clots, AstraZenec..
RE
09:07aASTRAZENECA  : Europe's vaccine drive set to pick up as 100 millionth dose deliv..
RE
08:47aASTRAZENECA  : YouGov Poll Shows 75% Of UK Population Trusts AstraZeneca's COVID..
MT
08:29aCountries emphasise importance of AstraZeneca shot as they look to alternativ..
RE
07:30aASTRAZENECA  : EU reviews J&J COVID-19 vaccine for blood clots, expands AstraZen..
RE
07:29aSterling stabilises, set for biggest weekly fall versus euro since Sept
RE
06:58aASTRAZENECA  : Health Authorities Say Both Genders at Equal Risk of Blood Clots ..
MT
06:47aCURRENCIES : Recent FX Action Across the Bands
MT
06:24aJ&J Covid-19 Vaccine Deliveries to Drop Significantly Next Week
DJ
06:14aEXPLAINER : How worried should we be about links of blood clots to AstraZeneca's..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 910 M - -
Net income 2021 4 585 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,69x
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,13 $
Last Close Price 99,47 $
Spread / Highest target 66,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-1.11%130 616
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.55%429 052
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.60%285 960
PFIZER, INC.-2.45%200 591
NOVARTIS AG-3.59%196 749
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.71%191 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ