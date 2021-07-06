AstraZeneca : Japan says to ship 1.1 mln more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan will ship about 1.1 million
more doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to
Taiwan, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on
Tuesday, after previously delivering 1.24 million doses last
month.
Motegi told a news conference that the vaccines would be
shipped on Thursday. In addition, Japan plans to ship 1 million
doses each to Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam this week,
following earlier donations to Indonesia and Malaysia.
By the middle of July, Japan will start shipments of 11
million doses through the COVAX facility, which provides
vaccines for needy countries, for nations in south Asia and the
Pacific islands, Motegi said.
Japan has pledged $1 billion and 30 million doses to COVAX
and said last moth its direct shipments to Asian neighbours are
being made to speed up delivery.
