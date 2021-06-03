AstraZeneca : Lynparza reduces relapse, death in breast cancer patients

June 3 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc's drug Lynparza
reduced the risk of relapse and death in breast cancer patients
with certain mutations in a late-stage trial, the British
drugmaker said on Thursday.
The results, published in The New England Journal of
Medicine, showed that the drug reduced the combined risk of
recurrence of cancer or death from any cause by 42% compared to
a placebo.
Lynparza, developed with Merck & Co Inc, generated
more than $1 billion in sales last year for AstraZeneca and has
become one of the top growth drivers for the drugmaker.
The treatment belongs to a class of drugs called PRAP
inhibitors that stop cancer cells from repairing themselves
after damage from chemotherapy.
In February, the World Health Organization said that breast
cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the
disease and accounts for nearly 12% of new cases each year
worldwide.
U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 1.33% in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)