AstraZeneca : Malaysia receives first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines - Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia received 268,800
doses of AstraZeneca vaccines on Friday night, its first
batch from the pharmaceutical company, state news agency
reported on Saturday.
Health Minister Adham Baba said the batch was purchased
through the COVAX facility.
"The COVAX facility sent the vaccine from South Korea, and
we will keep it at the designated storage centre," he told
reporters, according to Bernama.
The country had initially given conditional approval in
March for the use of the vaccine made by the firm, but placed it
under review after the European Medicines Agency found that
unusual blood clots with low blood platelets was a rare side
effect of the vaccine.
Adham said the procurement was decided after approval by the
National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.
"Our view is that the AstraZeneca vaccine is beneficial for
use by certain groups...(we) need to have more brands of
vaccine as some people may be compatible with this vaccine," he
said.
An announcement would be made on Monday on the first group
of recipients.
Malaysia has secured a total of 12.8 million doses from
AstraZeneca, half of which will come via the global COVAX
facility. It was slated to receive the first 600,000 doses in
June.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)