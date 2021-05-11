Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AstraZeneca PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AstraZeneca : New EU legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies gets underway

05/11/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - A second legal case brought by the European Commission against AstraZeneca over its delayed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines got underway in a Brussels court on Tuesday.

Officials familiar with the case said the lawsuit is mostly procedural - pertaining to the merits of the issue - after a first case was launched in April, and would allow the European Union to seek possible financial penalties.

The first legal action was about requesting faster deliveries, whereas the new one will concern the merit of the case. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by John Chalmers)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:07aASTRAZENECA  : New EU legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies gets ..
RE
02:01aULTIMOVACS ASA : First quarter 2021 result presentation
AQ
12:35aSingle Dose of AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Lower Risk of D..
MT
05/10ASTRAZENECA  : to Face Second Legal Case from EU on COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery De..
MT
05/10Provinces look to mix COVID-19 vaccines in light of changing supply
AQ
05/10ASTRAZENECA  : Delivers 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines To EU
MT
05/10ASTRAZENECA  : reaches vaccine shipping milestone as EU sues again
RE
05/10ASTRAZENECA  : finally reaches vaccine shipping milestone to EU that was due in ..
RE
05/10ASTRAZENECA  : EU to launch new legal action against AstraZeneca over vaccine de..
RE
05/10THE LATEST : Japan to purchase antibody cocktail for COVID-19
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 843 M - -
Net income 2021 4 552 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 130,16 $
Last Close Price 109,02 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC5.37%143 226
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.19%443 727
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.88%289 958
PFIZER, INC.7.53%220 784
ABBVIE INC.8.46%204 279
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.44%198 539