AstraZeneca : New EU legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies gets underway

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - A second legal case brought by
the European Commission against AstraZeneca over its
delayed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines got underway in a Brussels
court on Tuesday.
Officials familiar with the case said the lawsuit is mostly
procedural - pertaining to the merits of the issue - after a
first case was launched in April, and would allow the European
Union to seek possible financial penalties.
The first legal action was about requesting faster
deliveries, whereas the new one will concern the merit of the
case.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by John Chalmers)