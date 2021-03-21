AstraZeneca : 'None of us have had a great COVID,' says EU Commissioner McGuinness

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Countries around the world were
unprepared for a global pandemic and have struggled to deal with
COVID-19, a European Union commissioner said on Sunday when
asked by the BBC about the bloc's stop-start rollout of the
AstraZeneca vaccine.
"Frankly, none of us have had a great COVID. I think all of
us should put our hands up and say we were not prepared for this
global pandemic, we did not do our best at the beginning, but we
are doing our best now to protect our citizens," said Mairead
McGuinness, EU Commissioner for Financial Services and Financial
Stability.
"That's exactly where Europe is focused on, is on protecting
our citizens, and once everyone is protected we are safe, so I
think we all need to calm down," she said in response to a line
of questioning about European leaders' mixed messages on the
safety of the AstraZeneca shot and on the bloc's feud with the
firm over supplies.
