ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

AstraZeneca : 'None of us have had a great COVID,' says EU Commissioner McGuinness

03/21/2021 | 05:24am EDT
LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Countries around the world were unprepared for a global pandemic and have struggled to deal with COVID-19, a European Union commissioner said on Sunday when asked by the BBC about the bloc's stop-start rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Frankly, none of us have had a great COVID. I think all of us should put our hands up and say we were not prepared for this global pandemic, we did not do our best at the beginning, but we are doing our best now to protect our citizens," said Mairead McGuinness, EU Commissioner for Financial Services and Financial Stability.

"That's exactly where Europe is focused on, is on protecting our citizens, and once everyone is protected we are safe, so I think we all need to calm down," she said in response to a line of questioning about European leaders' mixed messages on the safety of the AstraZeneca shot and on the bloc's feud with the firm over supplies. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 894 M - -
Net income 2021 4 664 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 129 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,20 $
Last Close Price 98,60 $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-2.92%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.69%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.26%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-2.83%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.48%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.24%192 886
