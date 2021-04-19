AstraZeneca : Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s

* 'Benefit outweighs the risk' - official
* Only AstraZeneca, Sinovac vaccines is use in Philippines
* Philippines battling surge in cases
MANILA, April 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines will resume
administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people
below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a
temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger
recipients overseas.
"The benefit outweighs the risk. Only a small percentage of
the population had these adverse effects for AstraZeneca,"
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news
conference, referring to countries where blood clots were
reported.
Health authorities will release guidelines to include
different precautions on the use of the AstraZeneca shots,
Vergeire added.
The European Medicines Agency had earlier recommended to
include blood clots as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca
vaccine.
The Southeast Asian nation has yet to record blood clots as
side effect. It suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for
under 60s on April 8.
The Philippines, a country of 108 million people, is
battling one of the worst outbreaks in Asia but has administered
less than 1.5 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines, 86% of which
were first doses.
It has recorded 936,133 COVID-19 cases and 15,960 deaths due
to the virus.
The Philippines has received 525,600 doses of the
AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX international
vaccine-share facility. More than 900,000 more were to be
shipped in May or June, according to health ministry data.
Vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech accounts for
83% of doses so far delivered to the Philippines.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)