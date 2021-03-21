Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : REFILE-AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

03/21/2021 | 12:43am EDT
JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Sunday its COVID-19 vaccine contains no pork-derived ingredients, countering an assertion in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, that the drug violates Islamic law.

Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council, the Indonesia Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is "haram" because the manufacturing process uses "trypsin from the pork pancreas."

Still, the council approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use given the pandemic emergency.

But AstraZeneca Indonesia director Rizman Abudaeri said in a statement: "At all stages of the production process, this virus vector vaccine does not use nor come in contact with pork-derived products or other animal products."

The council and the country's food and drug agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indonesian authorities on Friday approved the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after reviewing reports that it had caused blood clots among some recipients in Europe.

Indonesia is grappling with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia – with 1,455,788 cases and 39,447 deaths as of Saturday. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by William Mallard)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 894 M - -
Net income 2021 4 664 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 129 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,20 $
Last Close Price 98,60 $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-2.92%127 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.69%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.26%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-2.83%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.48%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.24%192 886
