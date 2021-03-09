Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

AstraZeneca : REFILE-Australia health minister in hospital after vaccination but link ruled out

03/09/2021 | 03:46am EST
SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - Australian health minister Greg Hunt is expected to make a full recovery after being admitted to hospital with a suspected infection two days after taking a COVID-19 vaccine, his office said on Tuesday.

The previous day, Hunt said on Twitter that he had been inoculated at the weekend with AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine, one of two being distributed in the country.

Hunt, 55, will stay overnight for observation and is receiving antibiotics and fluid, his office said, without describing his symptoms or saying when he was admitted to hospital.

"The minister is expected to make a full recovery," it said in a statement. "His condition is not considered to be related to the vaccine."

Hunt becomes the third member of Australia's federal cabinet to receive treatment for his health, following Attorney-General Christian Porter and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 875 M - -
Net income 2021 4 710 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 049 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 129,45 $
Last Close Price 96,82 $
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-4.36%127 036
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.01%413 754
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.89%278 031
PFIZER INC.-6.57%191 650
NOVARTIS AG-5.73%190 215
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY22.62%188 071
