AstraZeneca : REFILE-Australia health minister in hospital after vaccination but link ruled out

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - Australian health minister Greg
Hunt is expected to make a full recovery after being admitted to
hospital with a suspected infection two days after taking a
COVID-19 vaccine, his office said on Tuesday.
The previous day, Hunt said on Twitter that he had been
inoculated at the weekend with AstraZeneca Plc's
COVID-19 vaccine, one of two being distributed in the country.
Hunt, 55, will stay overnight for observation and is
receiving antibiotics and fluid, his office said, without
describing his symptoms or saying when he was admitted to
hospital.
"The minister is expected to make a full recovery," it said
in a statement. "His condition is not considered to be related
to the vaccine."
Hunt becomes the third member of Australia's federal cabinet
to receive treatment for his health, following Attorney-General
Christian Porter and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)