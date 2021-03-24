AstraZeneca : REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-India likely to delay COVAX vaccine supplies for March, April, says UNICEF

NEW DELHI, March 25 (Reuters) - India will likely delay
deliveries of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to
the GAVI/WHO-backed COVAX facility for March and April, the
programme's procurement and distributing partner UNICEF told
Reuters early on Thursday.
"We understand that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to
lower-income economies participating in the COVAX Facility will
likely face delays following a setback in securing export
licenses for further doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the
Serum Institute of India (SII), expected to be shipped in March
and April," UNICEF said in an email.
"COVAX is in talks with the Government of India with a view
to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible."
Reuters reported on Wednesday that India had put a temporary
hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca shot made by SII,
the world’s biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as
infections rise.
UNICEF also said that COVAX participant countries have also
been told about lower-than-expected supplies of AstraZeneca
doses made in South Korea for March.
"In line with the challenges of the current global supply
environment, this is due to challenges the company faces in
rapidly scaling up supply and optimizing production processes
for these early deliveries," UNICEF said.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Aurora Ellis)