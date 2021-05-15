AstraZeneca : REFILE-UPDATE 1-India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as WHO flags concern

(Refiles to correct paragraph 9 spelling of "Maharashtra")
* Saturday's infections are lowest rise in almost 3 weeks
* Testing rates also at their lowest since Sunday
* India a huge concern as second year seen more deadly -WHO
* India panel recommends longer gap between AstraZeneca
doses
MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - India reported a smaller rise in
daily coronavirus infections on Saturday, but deaths stayed near
the 4,000 mark, with the World Health Organisation warning that
the second year of the pandemic could be worse than the first.
Over the past 24 hours, India had 326,098 new coronavirus
infections for its lowest rise in nearly three weeks, taking the
tally to 24.37 million, along with 3,890 deaths.
But the slow growth may reflect lower test rates, which are
at their lowest since May 9.
In Geneva, the World Health Organization's chief said the
second year of the pandemic was set to be more deadly than the
first, with India a huge concern.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's remarks to an online meeting on
Friday came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded
the alarm over the rapid spread of the disease through the vast
countryside.
During the past week, the south Asian nation has added about
1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths. Its death
toll stands at 266,207, health ministry data shows.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country would
accelerate its vaccination programme, to try to contain a
fast-spreading Indian variant that could knock off-track the
re-opening of Britain's economy.
Johnson's comments came soon after India accepted a
government panel's recommendation for a longer gap of 12 to 16
weeks between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca
vaccine, from six to eight weeks now.
Cases have fallen steadily in states hit by an initial surge
in infections, such as the richest state of Maharashtra and the
northern state of Delhi, after they imposed stringent lockdowns.
But the eastern state of West Bengal, which held elections
recently, experienced its biggest single-day spike, suggesting a
fall in the overall caseload may take a while.
Infections in Modi's western home state of Gujarat fell
below 10,000 after four straight weeks but officials warned
against any relaxation in curbs until they return to levels seen
before the breakout of India's second wave in mid-February.
