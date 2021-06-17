AstraZeneca : S.Korea to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine doses for 760,000 people

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Some 760,000 South Koreans who
have received a first dose of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19
vaccine will be offered Pfizer Inc's vaccine as a second
shot due to shipment delays by global vaccine sharing scheme
COVAX, the government said.
Several countries, including Canada and Spain, have already
approved such dose-mixing mainly due to concerns about rare and
potentially fatal blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
A Spanish study found that giving a dose of the Pfizer shot
to people who already received the AstraZeneca vaccine is highly
safe and effective, according to preliminary results.
Some 835,000 doses of the AstraZeneca's vaccine from COVAX
were scheduled to arrive by the end of June, which South Korea
planned to use mainly as a second shot for around 760,000 health
and frontline workers who had received their first dose in
April.
The shipment is delayed to July or later, while the country
had used up available AstraZeneca reserves to meet stronger than
expected participation in its vaccination campaign which helped
the country meet its first-half inoculation target ahead of
schedule.
Over 27% of its 52 million population have been inoculated
with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday,
and the country is on track to meet a target of 70% by September
and reach herd immunity before November.
South Korea said last month it will conduct a clinical trial
that mixes COVID-19 doses from AstraZeneca with those from
Pfizer and others.
It has so far run a trial in 100 health workers to examine
the formation of antibody and other immune effects, Korea
Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) director Jeong
Eun-kyeong told a briefing on Thursday.
South Korea reported 507 new infections by midnight on
Wednesday, for a tally of 150,238 cases, the KDCA said, with a
death toll of 1,996 since the pandemic began.
