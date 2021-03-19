AstraZeneca : Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots

CHICAGO, March 19 (Reuters) - Scientists are exploring
several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of
extremely rare blood clots in the brain that occurred in
individuals in the days and weeks after receiving the
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
European investigators have put forward one theory that the
vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases; others
are trying to understand whether the cases are linked with
birth control pills.
But many scientists say there is no definitive evidence and
it is not clear whether or why AstraZeneca's vaccine would cause
an issue not shared by other vaccines that target a similar part
of the coronavirus.
Most of the rare blood clots have been seen in women and
most cases have been reported in Europe. Two cases have been
reported in India.
The European Medicines Agency said a preliminary review
suggests the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the
overall risk of blood clots. But it did not rule out an
association with rare cases of blood clots in vessels draining
the blood from the brain known as cerebral venous sinus
thrombosis (CVST).
Researchers in Germany and Norway, where some of the cases
have been reported, this week hypothesized that the vaccine
could be triggering an immune response in which the body
produces antibodies that could result in blood clots.
Professor Paal Andre Holme of Norway's Oslo University
Hospital, which treated three healthcare workers with severe
blood clots after they received the AstraZeneca vaccine, told a
news conference on Thursday that "we've made discoveries" that
could "explain the clinical progression of our patients."
Holme warned that the findings were preliminary. "This is
only the beginning of all the research that is being done," he
said. He did not release any data supporting his hypothesis.
A team of German researchers at Greifswald University Clinic
on Friday said they came to a similar conclusion. If proven
correct, there may be a way to treat the condition, the
scientists said.
EMA researchers on Thursday said they are undertaking
several investigations to determine whether the rare blood clots
might be linked with the vaccine, or occurring by chance. They
noted that many of the events occurred in younger women.
CVST, though rare, has been associated with pregnancy and
the use of oral contraceptives. "That's one of the things that
we will be further investigating in the near future," said
Sabine Straus, chair of EMA's safety committee.
EMA also intends to investigate whether those who developed
the condition had been infected previously or at the time of the
vaccine with COVID-19, which can cause blood clots.
Several U.S. vaccine experts remain cautious about the
antibody hypothesis and said the high level of publicity of the
events could be causing more clinicians to report the condition
than normal, which would make it appear that the events are
related to the vaccine.
AstraZeneca's vaccine has received emergency use
authorization in 70 countries, but it has not yet been approved
in the United States.
The U.S. experts also question why such events would occur
only at increased rates with the AstraZeneca vaccine and not the
vaccines by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, Moderna
Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Russia's Sputnik V
vaccine - all of which are intended to produce antibodies aimed
at the "spike" portion of the coronavirus that it uses to enter
cells.
Like the J&J and the Sputnik vaccine, AstraZeneca's uses a
non-replicating cold virus known as an adenovirus to deliver
spike proteins into cells and produce an immune response.
"We'll have to see when (German and Norwegian scientists)
submit a peer-reviewed publication and the scientific community
can review it," said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine researcher at
Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. "There's no reason why
the AstraZeneca vaccine would do this whereas the others,
including the adenovirus-based COVID-19 vaccines, wouldn't."
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; additional reporting by Terje
Solsvik in Oslo; editing by Peter Henderson and Leslie Adler)