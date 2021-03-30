AstraZeneca : Spain removes age limits on AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines - Cadena Ser radio

MADRID, March 30 (Reuters) - Spain has decided to remove an
upper age limit of 65 years on AstraZeneca's COVID-19
vaccine and give Johnson & Johnson's version of the jab
to people aged over 66, Cadena Ser radio reported on Tuesday.
A public health commission approved the change at a meeting
on Tuesday, the broadcaster said, citing a document it had seen,
a week after Spain decided to reintroduce the AstraZeneca
treatment for people aged 18-65.
Several European countries had suspended administering the
shot over concerns related to cases of blood clots.
