AstraZeneca : Spain removes age limits on AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines - Cadena Ser radio

ASTRAZENECA PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Spain removes age limits on AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines - Cadena Ser radio

03/30/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
MADRID, March 30 (Reuters) - Spain has decided to remove an upper age limit of 65 years on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and give Johnson & Johnson's version of the jab to people aged over 66, Cadena Ser radio reported on Tuesday.

A public health commission approved the change at a meeting on Tuesday, the broadcaster said, citing a document it had seen, a week after Spain decided to reintroduce the AstraZeneca treatment for people aged 18-65.

Several European countries had suspended administering the shot over concerns related to cases of blood clots. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, writing by Isla Binnie Editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 797 M - -
Net income 2021 4 635 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 134 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 76 100
Free-Float 95,8%
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,58 $
Last Close Price 101,85 $
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,88%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.96%133 796
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.50%437 135
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.46%279 205
PFIZER INC.-1.52%204 272
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.28%198 124
NOVARTIS AG-1.52%198 077
